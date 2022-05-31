ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

5th-grade student arrested after threatening to shoot up school

By 850 WFTL
foxsports640.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 5th-grade student is facing serious consequences after...

www.foxsports640.com

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers High School student arrested for threatening another student

Fort Myers police say a Fort Myers High School student has been arrested for threatening another student via text. Police say the 17-year-old student, Vladyslav Yaremenko, was arrested on Tuesday after arriving on campus. Yaremenko was taken to the Juvenil Assessment Center. The Fort Myers Police Department says the teen...
WINKNEWS.com

Parents sharing concerns after 5th grader is arrested for school shooting threat

Some parents in Southwest Florida are considering keeping their kids home from school after a local fifth-grader was arrested for a school shooting threat. The 10-year-old boy is in juvenile detention. The sheriff makes no bones about it. He says the child threatened a mass shooting at his school; Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral.
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect accused of stealing more than $1K in groceries from Lee County Publix

A suspect is being sought by deputies after walking out of a Lee County Publix in May with around $1,500 in goods. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man stole items ranging from multiple bottles of wine to several packages of toilet paper from the Publix located at 13650 Fiddlesticks Boulevard on May 26.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect arrested in shooting of Lehigh Acres hot dog stand owner

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting of a hot dog stand owner in Lehigh Acres. Deputies arrested 25-year-old James William Gonzalez after they say he shot Kelvis Maiguel while he was working. Maiguel is a well-known hot dog stand owner at Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of kidnapping 3 in Lehigh Acres arrested

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after deputies say he held three people as hostages inside of a Lehigh Acres home. Leo Feliz faces one county of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed occupied burglary with a battery, three counts of kidnapping and false imprisonment and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Experts review Cape Coral officer-involved deadly shooting of man in ‘manic state’

An FGCU expert believes an officer who was attacked and hit in the head with a metal pipe was ‘justified’ when he shot a man three times in Cape Coral on Monday. Florida Gulf Coast University forensic studies professor David Thomas Ph.D. is a retired police officer. He has not independently reviewed the officer’s body cam video, but said, any police officer facing deadly force is trained to use deadly force.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Attorney: 10-year-old’s texts did not threaten school

The attorney for a Cape Coral 10-year-old charged last Saturday with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting said the boy did not make a school threat nor did he threaten any act of violence. The boy, a fifth grader at Patriot Elementary School, shared a pair of...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Owner of popular Lehigh Acres hot dog stand shot, hospitalized

Kelvis Maiguel, owner of the popular Ceberino’s Hot Dogs & More in Lehigh Acres, was shot on Tuesday, his brother confirms. A post on the hot dog stand’s Facebook page stated, “Our beloved hotdog man Kelvis my son was shot today, I am asking everyone to keep him and our family in prayer. Thank you all for your support.”
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Washington Examiner

Fifth grader in Florida arrested after mass shooting threat

A 10-year-old in Florida was arrested after threatening to shoot up a school, police said. A fifth grade student was arrested at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida, on Saturday after sending a text message threatening to conduct a mass shooting, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. "Right...
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy