5th-grade student arrested after threatening to shoot up school

Fort Myers police say a Fort Myers High School student has been arrested for threatening another student via text. Police say the 17-year-old student, Vladyslav Yaremenko, was arrested on Tuesday after arriving on campus. Yaremenko was taken to the Juvenil Assessment Center. The Fort Myers Police Department says the teen...
Some parents in Southwest Florida are considering keeping their kids home from school after a local fifth-grader was arrested for a school shooting threat. The 10-year-old boy is in juvenile detention. The sheriff makes no bones about it. He says the child threatened a mass shooting at his school; Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral.
A suspect is being sought by deputies after walking out of a Lee County Publix in May with around $1,500 in goods. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man stole items ranging from multiple bottles of wine to several packages of toilet paper from the Publix located at 13650 Fiddlesticks Boulevard on May 26.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after deputies say he held three people as hostages inside of a Lehigh Acres home. Leo Feliz faces one county of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed occupied burglary with a battery, three counts of kidnapping and false imprisonment and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
An FGCU expert believes an officer who was attacked and hit in the head with a metal pipe was ‘justified’ when he shot a man three times in Cape Coral on Monday. Florida Gulf Coast University forensic studies professor David Thomas Ph.D. is a retired police officer. He has not independently reviewed the officer’s body cam video, but said, any police officer facing deadly force is trained to use deadly force.
The attorney for a Cape Coral 10-year-old charged last Saturday with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting said the boy did not make a school threat nor did he threaten any act of violence. The boy, a fifth grader at Patriot Elementary School, shared a pair of...
A little boy in Southwest Florida died only days after getting bacterial meningitis. Theo Filus was only in first grade when he contracted it, and doctors have no idea how. Pictures, drawings, and letters still lay on top of Theo’s bed. His mother can’t bear to move them.
More than 50 people were arrested in Lee County on drug charges. More than 30 of those suspects went in front of a judge on Wednesday for their first appearing hearings. It took a judge nearly three hours to read through their charges. On Thursday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno...
A man accused of pointing a gun at a woman led police on a car chase that ended with him flipping his vehicle on I-75, authorities said. Wisdael Torres, 39, faces multiple felony charges from both the Fort Myers Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol. Fort Myers police said...
Kelvis Maiguel, owner of the popular Ceberino’s Hot Dogs & More in Lehigh Acres, was shot on Tuesday, his brother confirms. A post on the hot dog stand’s Facebook page stated, “Our beloved hotdog man Kelvis my son was shot today, I am asking everyone to keep him and our family in prayer. Thank you all for your support.”
There is a renewed push to solve a 51-year-old homicide case, the oldest on record, in Charlotte County. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information involving the murder of John Deal. Deal, 71, was shot and killed in 1971 on Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte but his...
A deputy arrested 24-year-old Shane Sexton on charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and loitering or prowling.
