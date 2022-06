DUBLIN, Ohio – Bryson DeChambeau is a go. And he thinks he can contend in this week’s Memorial at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The 2020 U.S. Open champion and 2018 Memorial winner has not played since the Masters in April, where he shot his worst career tournament score at Augusta National – an 80 – in the second round to miss the cut. He withdrew from the PGA Championship two weeks ago and from the Charles Schwab Challenge last week due to swelling in his left hand following wrist surgery on the fracture hook of the hamate.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO