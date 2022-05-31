ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Law and Order: Batavia man accused selling cocaine

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

Jonathan P. “Bless”  Little , 32, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, resisting arrest, and criminal impersonation 2nd. During a traffic stop in the City of Batavia on May 12, officers determined that the passenger of the vehicle was proving a false name. Batavia patrol officers identified the passenger as Little and that Little had several Genesee County warrants.  During a search, Little was allegedly found in personal possession of several bags of cocaine. Little was booked into the Genesee County Jail pending arraignment. Batavia PD was assisted by the Local Drug Task Force.

Carl T. Amesbury , 29, of School Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Amesbury was arrested by Batavia PD while dealing with an unrelated matter on a warrant stemming from a sealed indictment. It's alleged that Amesbury sold crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force. Amesbury was arraigned and released under supervision.

Richard Alan Steen , 53, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, criminal mischief 2nd, and menacing 2nd. Steen was arrested by deputies Morgan Ewert and Ryan Young after they responded to a call of a disturbance at 8:54 p.m., May 27, at a residence on Cole Road, Le Roy. Steen allegedly displayed a long gun in a threatening manner and allegedly shot a camper causing damage to it. He was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court and released.

Tammy O'Shea , 50, of Stafford, is charged with grand larceny 3rd and filing a false instrument 1st. O'Shea is accused of marrying in 2019 and failing to report her husband or his income to Social Services. She allegedly received $5,265 in SNAP benefits she was not qualified to receive. O'Shea was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on her own recognizance.

Angela Mueller , 49, of Corfu, is charged with grand larceny 3rd, grand larceny 4th and filing a false instrument 1st. Muller allegedly failed to report income and as a result, received $1,454 in SNAP benefits she should not have received.  She was issued an appearance ticket.

Chandah Sundown , 30, of Batavia, is charged with 11 counts of filing a false instrument 1st and one count of grand larceny 3rd. Sundown is accused of failing to report that the father of her children was residing in her residence and earning income. As a result, Sundown allegedly received $8,353 in SNAP benefits she should not have received. She was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on her own recognizance.

Megan Courtney , 26, of Batavia is charged with grand larceny and three counts of filing a false instrument. Courtney is accused of failing to report that the father of her children was residing in her home and earning income. As a result, Courtney allegedly received $6,830 in SNAP benefits she was not eligible to receive.

Matthew Edward Schultz , 32, of Park Avenue, Lockport, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, speeding, and uninspected motor vehicle. Schultz was stopped at 12:23 a.m., May 29, on Lewiston Road,  Batavia, by Sgt. Mathew Clor.

Jacquelyn Mary Siverling , 41, of South Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, improper signal, and moving from lane unsafely. Siverling was stopped at 7:47 p.m., May 20, on South Main Road, Pembroke, by Deputy Trevor Sherwood.

Riann Ledford , 27, of West Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with harassment 2nd and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. Ledford was arrested by Officer Zachary Klafehn following the report of a dispute at 6 p.m., May 24, at a location on West Main Street, Le Roy.  Ledford was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court for the purpose of issuing an order of protection and released on her own recognizance.

Thomas J. Wolcott , 38 of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Wolcott is accused of violating an order of protection. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $10,000 bail.

John L. Smith , 47 of Batavia, is charged with Felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and speeding. Smith was stopped by a Batavia patrol officer at 1:14 a.m., May 13, in the City of Batavia. He was released on appearance tickets.

Katrina M. Mana , 37, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Mana was arrested by State Police on a complaint reported at 3:30 p.m., May 28, on the Town of Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket. No further information released.

