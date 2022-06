TAMPA — If the Lightning plan to prolong their season, they’ll have to start the uphill climb without Brayden Point. Coach Jon Cooper on Saturday ruled out the star center for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final against the Rangers Sunday at Amalie Arena. It will mark the seventh straight game Point has missed since sustaining a lower-body injury in Game 7 of the opening-round series against the Maple Leafs.

