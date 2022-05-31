ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

A Central Texas Man Reels In A Massive Fish

By Sean Alan
 2 days ago
Now that is one big fish. Recently, one Central Texas man went fishing down with his buddy at Lady Bird Lake in Austin and reeled in the biggest catch that he’s ever seen. While he was at the lake with his buddy, Cassidy Douglass caught an enormous 64-pound smallmouth buffalo fish....

Watch Texas Angler Reel In Record Buffalo Fish Weighing 64 Pounds

Fishing can be so much fun, any day you get some time to throw a line in the water is a great day. But when you feel the tug of that line when you have a bite there is something special about that feeling. Fishing can be fun even when you don't catch anything, it will teach you patience. But then there are those days when you're getting lots of action, which is what happened to Cassady Douglas as earlier this year he was fishing with a buddy and landed a record smallmouth buffalo weighing in at 64 pounds.
