UDON Collaborating with Illustrator Hidetaka Tenjin at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

It's been more than two years since the last Star Wars film landed in theaters, and while the TV landscape of the galaxy far, far away continues to expand, there's a lot of uncertainty about the franchise's big-screen future. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently noted that upcoming films will be going "beyond" the events of the sequel trilogy, leading audiences to speculate that future films will take place after that point in time. However, her comments are vague enough that by saying new films will go "beyond" the sequel trilogy, she could merely mean new films will be moving away from those characters and events.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO