ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

UDON Collaborating with Illustrator Hidetaka Tenjin at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

sdccblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned illustrator Hidetaka Tenjin, best known as the mech illustrator for Hasegawa’s Macross (Robotech) line and Bandai Spirits’ Gundam and Star Wars lines, is one of...

sdccblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Gets Steamy With Jolyne Cosplay

Stand battles definitely run in the family when it comes to the Joestar Clan, with the latest storyline of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, seeing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure receive its first female protagonist leading the charge in Joylne Cujoh. With this fall set to see new episodes of the anime series from David Production hit Netflix, one fan has created some unique new cosplay for the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she attempts to save her dear old dad from the clutches of Whitesnake and its master Pucci.
COMICS
ComicBook

Haikyuu Cosplay Highlights Kiyoko's Best Look

One awesome Haikyuu cosplay is really scoring high with Kiyoko Shimizu's best look from the series! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its first publishing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have already seen the series return with a special new chapter catching fans up to how each of the characters have been living since the end of the original series. With so many characters introduced over the course of the series, it's actually a pretty tough call for many fans to decide which of the characters they actually like the best overall.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights the Anime's Scariest Mom

Mother's Day might have passed, but the holiday lives on for cosplayers who are finishing up their summer looks this year. For some, they've leaned into anime all-stars like Inko Midoriya or Gine to celebrate the holiday, but others are paying tribute to more unsavory mamas on the air. So of course, it was just a matter of time before one cosplayer decided to give Demon Slayer and one of its worst moms a cosplay redo.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Lucasfilm President Hints at Timeline of Future Movies

It's been more than two years since the last Star Wars film landed in theaters, and while the TV landscape of the galaxy far, far away continues to expand, there's a lot of uncertainty about the franchise's big-screen future. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently noted that upcoming films will be going "beyond" the events of the sequel trilogy, leading audiences to speculate that future films will take place after that point in time. However, her comments are vague enough that by saying new films will go "beyond" the sequel trilogy, she could merely mean new films will be moving away from those characters and events.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Cosplay Shows Off the Might of Baby Vegeta

Dragon Ball GT might not be considered one of the best stories in the history of the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama, but there are certain elements that still persist even with the outside of continuity series coming to an end years ago. Now, one cosplayer has brought back one of the biggest villains of the Grand Tour in Baby Vegeta, the antagonist that helped in introducing Super Saiyan 4 to the Z-Fighters.
COMICS
Polygon

Willow returns in first trailer for Lucasfilm’s new fantasy series

Lucasfilm’s new Disney Plus series based on Willow, the late ’80s fantasy film directed by Ron Howard and based on a story by George Lucas, is coming this fall. And the first trailer shows Warwick Davis, in this eponymous role as Willow Ufgood, returning to (perhaps reluctantly) contend with a new imbalance of good and evil.
MOVIES
Collider

'Fruits Basket Prelude' Trailer Teases Final Chapter of Tohru Honda's Story

This Summer, fans of the esteemed romance series Fruits Basket may be able to see the conclusion to Tohru Honda’s story on the silver screen. Crunchyroll has announced that it will be distributing Fruits Basket: Prelude in select theaters in the United States and Canada. This event will mark the first time the film is premiering outside of Japan.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hidetaka Tenjin
411mania.com

Comics 411: Favorite Cross-Company Crossovers

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed the Best Superhero Feuds. Here’s...
COMICS
PopSugar

The Star Wars Lightsaber Colors, Explained

Lightsabers come in all different shapes, colors, and sizes, but at the center of each one is a kyber crystal, which is what powers lightsabers and gives each one its unique glow. Kyber crystals are scattered around the galaxy, so Jedi younglings must find one as part of their training in order to start the process of constructing their own lightsaber (and becoming a full-fledged Jedi).
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Debuts New Cover Art From Assassination Classroom Creator

Dragon Ball is living the high life right now ahead of its anime comeback, and its manga isn't doing too shabby either. Not long ago, the series welcomed a new chapter, and the franchise itself is celebrating a special anniversary right now. With 40 years under its belt, creator Akira Toriyama's story deserves praise, and the creator of Assassination Classroom is giving it courtesy of some new cover art.
COMICS
411mania.com

Jude Law to Star in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Series on Disney+

Disney+ has added another upcoming Star Wars series to its roster, with Jude Law set to star. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni announced at Star Wars Celebration on Thursday that they are executive producing Star Wars: Skeleton Crew alongside the show’s co-creators Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Christopher Ford.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Comic Con#Illustrator#Udon Entertainment#Udon Collaborating#Bandai Spirits
ComicBook

Inuyasha Cosplay Explores Sango's Dangerous Side

As conventions get back underway this summer, all eyes are on the cosplay community to see what its stars do. Of course, that means anime is ready to show up in a big way. From Demon Slayer to Astro Boy, the convention circuit will have tons of anime cosplays to sort through, and one fan is going viral thanks to their take on Inuyasha's resident slayer.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Month Revealed

The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has an official release month. With Star Wars Celebration currently kicking off today, Lucasfilm is providing fans with updates on their favorite stars and streaming series. For instance, Star Wars: Andor announced its release date with its first teaser trailer, and now a month has been announced for when Mando and Grogu will be back in our lives. Instead of premiering at the end of 2022, Season 3 of The Mandalorian will board Disney+ in February 2023, as most likely the first Star Wars series to premiere in the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Fruits Basket Movie Releasing in U.S. Theaters This Summer With Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll will be hitting theaters in a big way this Summer with the major Fruits Basket prequel film, Fruits Basket -prelude- now planned for a full theatrical release in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom! When the official rebooted anime take on Natsuki Takaya's original manga series wrapped up its multi season long run last year, it was announced that the project would be continuing with a new film that both served as a prequel and showed off some new materials from after the series' ending. Hitting theaters in Japan last year, now international fans will get their chance to see it too.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation Trailer Released

Fullmetal Alchemist is considered by many to be one of the greatest anime stories of all time, following a pair of brothers whose lives have been adversely affected by an experiment in alchemy gone awry. With this year marking the twentieth anniversary of the series created by Hiromu Arakawa, the first trailer for the final film in the live-action trailer, Final Transmutation, has arrived to give viewers an idea of how this new take on Edward and Alphonse Elric will come to a close.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
PC Gamer

Kingdom Hearts co-creator Shinji Hashimoto retires after 28 years with Square Enix

Shinji Hashimoto, the producer of Final Fantasy games and the co-creator of Kingdom Hearts, has retired after 28 years at Square Enix. He announced his retirement on Twitter (opens in new tab), saying he was "very grateful" to everybody and was looking forward to continuing his support for the company as a fan. The official Square Enix Twitter also honoured Hashimoto, saying "thank you for everything" alongside a video message from the man himself.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Batman Game Series Announced

Infinite Rabbit Holes has announced a series of Batman-themed escape room tabletop games that uses a combination of physical components and an augmented reality app. Earlier this week, the tabletop company launched the Kickstarter for Batman: The Arkham Asylum Files, a new game billed as a "mixed reality" adventure. Each game will involve players following a mix of physical clues and clues unveiled using a special companion app. The first game, Panic in Gotham City, will focus on exposing the corruption lurking within Gotham City, which somehow also involves Harley Quinn. Two additional adventures are planned for release in 2023. A preview video for Batman: The Arkham Asylum Files can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Announces Two New Marvel Series

Marvel has announced its plans for Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic. Marvel previously told High Republic stories in its ongoing Star Wars: The High Republic series by Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito, the murder mystery of Star Wars: The High Republic -- Trail of Shadows, and the revelatory Star Wars: The High Republic -- Eye of the Storm. At Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim, Marvel Comics announced the second Star Wars: The High Republic ongoing series and Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade limited series. Like the rest of The High Republic Phase II, Marvel's upcoming The High Republic stories take place 150 years before those stories, during the age of exploration. The new stories feature fan-favorite returning creators and the history of a breakout character from The High Republic novels.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer Released

On Sunday, from the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim panel, Lucasfilm released the first look at Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season Two, including the first trailer for the new season. The series continues the animated adventures of Clone Force 99. Series star Dee Bradley Baker, who voices the entire "Bad Batch," was in attendance, having previously teased an update. He had tweeted, "I'm excited about where we've been- but more so for where we're going!" The panel revealed that there's a time jump between seasons one and two of the hit series, with young Omega getting a little older and the entire team giving their armors new looks. Watch the trailer below.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy