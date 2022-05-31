UDON Collaborating with Illustrator Hidetaka Tenjin at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

On Sunday, from the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim panel, Lucasfilm released the first look at Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season Two, including the first trailer for the new season. The series continues the animated adventures of Clone Force 99. Series star Dee Bradley Baker, who voices the entire "Bad Batch," was in attendance, having previously teased an update. He had tweeted, "I'm excited about where we've been- but more so for where we're going!" The panel revealed that there's a time jump between seasons one and two of the hit series, with young Omega getting a little older and the entire team giving their armors new looks. Watch the trailer below.
Comments / 0