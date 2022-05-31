WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University (WSU) Shockers men’s basketball team is set to participate in the “Downtown Get-Down” during Wichita’s Riverfest on June 5 at 1 p.m. Fans will get the opportunity to interact with all of the players, through an interactive skills session for kids, a game of “HORSE” with the […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Twas the day before Riverfest and all through downtown, the Budweiser Clydesdales trotted around. All the beautiful horses marched in a parade, in the hope of giving police some much-needed aid. Then after the parade, in the Century II lot, people added money to the donation pot. The cash is for […]
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Newton Public Schools has hired former Wichita State Shocker Demetric Williams as the new boy’s basketball coach. The USD 373 Board of Education approved Williams as the new coach in a special meeting on Wednesday, June 1. “I look forward to a new era of Railer basketball with the hire of […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Odell Davis made a big catch in the Arkansas River on Tuesday. A photo shared with Eyewitness News shows Davis holding a 40-pound catfish. The Park City man said he caught the big fish at the Lincoln Street Dam just south of downtown Wichita. According to...
After closing in July 2021, the former Bocco Deli space at 3010 E. Central has sat empty waiting for a new restaurant to take over. Make way for Hibachi Boy, who is set to take over. Their grand opening is Friday, June 3. This will be the third location for...
Wichita is gaining a reputation for its delicious food scene, and for good reason. A cultural hub, you can eat around the world through Wichita’s variety of local and international cuisine. From upscale eateries to family restaurants, the food in Wichita is delicious. With approximately 400 restaurants, food trucks,...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, Wichita Park & Recreation swimming pools and splash pads are closed Tuesday, as are Greater Wichita YMCA water parks. The City of Wichita said staff will be onsite at swimming pools from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday for late...
There are a number of headaches that drivers may encounter when going to and from Derby, and upcoming construction on a bridge near K-15 won’t make those any better. The repairs to a major bridge that crosses the Arkansas River on 63rd Street come at a time of growth for Derby.
A restaurant has taken over the former LeDesma’s Restaurant that closed at the end of 2021. Introducing El Chapulin Mexican Grill. Chapulin translates to grasshopper in English, but there are no grasshoppers to be found on the menu, unless you count a picture of one. El Chapulin is almost...
The downtown dessert shop, Peace, Love & Pie, located right outside of Naftzger Park is set to close for good. Their last day of business will be Saturday. They originally opened in 2019 at 645 E Douglas. After close to two years, owners have decided to close down the restaurant. But not all is lost. This will make way for a new concept, Bakesale Treat Parlor, which will open at Bradley Fair at 2000 N Rock Rd, Suite 106.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether you’re grabbing a meal with family and friends or going to the grocery store, you may feel the higher prices hit your wallet. Tyler Davis, the owner of Bogey’s in Hutchinson, says he’s seen that change in his restaurant. Davis says, “things...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An eventful night for Kansas weather includes storms packing a punch with large hail and torrential rain. There were tornado warnings in Cowley County, but no tornadoes developed from the storms. Large hail, some stones as large as softball sized, were primary threats early with heavy rainfall and flooding being the biggest concerns late.
