The downtown dessert shop, Peace, Love & Pie, located right outside of Naftzger Park is set to close for good. Their last day of business will be Saturday. They originally opened in 2019 at 645 E Douglas. After close to two years, owners have decided to close down the restaurant. But not all is lost. This will make way for a new concept, Bakesale Treat Parlor, which will open at Bradley Fair at 2000 N Rock Rd, Suite 106.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO