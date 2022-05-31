ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

KSN News

Shockers to participate in “Downtown Get-Down” during Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University (WSU) Shockers men’s basketball team is set to participate in the “Downtown Get-Down” during Wichita’s Riverfest on June 5 at 1 p.m. Fans will get the opportunity to interact with all of the players, through an interactive skills session for kids, a game of “HORSE” with the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Budweiser Clydesdales get the party started

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Twas the day before Riverfest and all through downtown, the Budweiser Clydesdales trotted around. All the beautiful horses marched in a parade, in the hope of giving police some much-needed aid. Then after the parade, in the Century II lot, people added money to the donation pot. The cash is for […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Former Shocker to coach Newton High basketball

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Newton Public Schools has hired former Wichita State Shocker Demetric Williams as the new boy’s basketball coach. The USD 373 Board of Education approved Williams as the new coach in a special meeting on Wednesday, June 1. “I look forward to a new era of Railer basketball with the hire of […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man catches 40 lb. catfish in Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Odell Davis made a big catch in the Arkansas River on Tuesday. A photo shared with Eyewitness News shows Davis holding a 40-pound catfish. The Park City man said he caught the big fish at the Lincoln Street Dam just south of downtown Wichita. According to...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Hibachi Boy set to take over Bocco Deli space this week

After closing in July 2021, the former Bocco Deli space at 3010 E. Central has sat empty waiting for a new restaurant to take over. Make way for Hibachi Boy, who is set to take over. Their grand opening is Friday, June 3. This will be the third location for...
WICHITA, KS
travelawaits.com

11 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is gaining a reputation for its delicious food scene, and for good reason. A cultural hub, you can eat around the world through Wichita’s variety of local and international cuisine. From upscale eateries to family restaurants, the food in Wichita is delicious. With approximately 400 restaurants, food trucks,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, Wichita Park & Recreation swimming pools and splash pads are closed Tuesday, as are Greater Wichita YMCA water parks. The City of Wichita said staff will be onsite at swimming pools from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday for late...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Bridge closure to magnify traffic headaches for Derby

There are a number of headaches that drivers may encounter when going to and from Derby, and upcoming construction on a bridge near K-15 won’t make those any better. The repairs to a major bridge that crosses the Arkansas River on 63rd Street come at a time of growth for Derby.
DERBY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at El Chapulin Mexican Grill

A restaurant has taken over the former LeDesma’s Restaurant that closed at the end of 2021. Introducing El Chapulin Mexican Grill. Chapulin translates to grasshopper in English, but there are no grasshoppers to be found on the menu, unless you count a picture of one. El Chapulin is almost...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Peave, Love & Pie to close while Bakesale Treat Parlor is on the way

The downtown dessert shop, Peace, Love & Pie, located right outside of Naftzger Park is set to close for good. Their last day of business will be Saturday. They originally opened in 2019 at 645 E Douglas. After close to two years, owners have decided to close down the restaurant. But not all is lost. This will make way for a new concept, Bakesale Treat Parlor, which will open at Bradley Fair at 2000 N Rock Rd, Suite 106.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Increasing food prices impact Hutchinson burger joint

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether you’re grabbing a meal with family and friends or going to the grocery store, you may feel the higher prices hit your wallet. Tyler Davis, the owner of Bogey’s in Hutchinson, says he’s seen that change in his restaurant. Davis says, “things...
KWCH.com

LIVE BLOG: Torrential rain leads to street flooding throughout Wichita area, severe storm threat subsides

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An eventful night for Kansas weather includes storms packing a punch with large hail and torrential rain. There were tornado warnings in Cowley County, but no tornadoes developed from the storms. Large hail, some stones as large as softball sized, were primary threats early with heavy rainfall and flooding being the biggest concerns late.
WICHITA, KS

