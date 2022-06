As one of the fastest-growing communities in the whole country, it’s easy to see how quickly the landscape of Fayetteville changes and evolves. One could leave for only a few months to return to find new businesses, new living spaces, new art. Thoughtfully designed buildings spring up from the ground seemly every week, and new life is routinely breathed into old structures.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO