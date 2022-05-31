Barbara Ruppel

Joan Meves, 63, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Joan was born in Sheboygan on December 8, 1958, daughter of Allan and Marian (nee Debbink) De Blaey. Joan was raised on a farm in rural Oostburg, where she developed a love of animals, especially dogs and cats. She attended school in Cedar Grove, graduating in 1978 from Cedar Grove- Belgium High School. She worked in Sheboygan, always in positions where she could be of service to others, her last position being at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, as an aid in behavioral health.

