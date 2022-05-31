ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Ruppel

By Jeff Frieders
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara A. Ruppel, 81, passed away on May 29, 2022, at Countryside Manor in Sheboygan, WI, where she had been a resident for the last 17 months. Barbara was born January 5, 1941, in the Town of Trenton in Washington County to the late Leo and Mildred Mueller. Barbara attended and...

Joan Meves

Joan Meves, 63, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Joan was born in Sheboygan on December 8, 1958, daughter of Allan and Marian (nee Debbink) De Blaey. Joan was raised on a farm in rural Oostburg, where she developed a love of animals, especially dogs and cats. She attended school in Cedar Grove, graduating in 1978 from Cedar Grove- Belgium High School. She worked in Sheboygan, always in positions where she could be of service to others, her last position being at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, as an aid in behavioral health.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Joyce Federwisch

Joyce M. Federwisch, age 86, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born on February 23, 1936 in Fond du Lac, WI, a daughter of the late Claudius and Lucille (Kohlmann) Sippel. Joyce attended Payne School and graduated from...
PLYMOUTH, WI
Marie Dickmann

Marie E. Dickmann, age 86, of Cascade, died on June 1, 2022 at Aurora Grafton Hospital. She was born on March 1, 1936 in Cascade, WI, a daughter of the late Harold and Cora (Gill) Torke. She retired after 29 years with Toro in Plymouth and married Jacob Dickmann. They...
CASCADE, WI
Julie Darrow

Julie L. Darrow, 69, of Watertown, WI, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Born December 5, 1952 in Medford, WI, Julie was a daughter of the late Ernest and Frieda Damm Marti. She attended Medford area schools and graduated from Medford High School.
WATERTOWN, WI
Cindy Chouinard

Cynthia “Cindy” Chouinard, age 63, of Elkhart Lake, passed away on May 31, 2022, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. She was born in Michigan on July 13, 1958, a daughter of the late Robert and Rose Marie Cheney. Cindy attended Glenbeulah grade schools and Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
David VanNorwick

David Austin VanNorwick, age 86, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 29, 2022. He was born on October 26, 1935 in Flint, Michigan, a son of the late Austin and Alice (Cross) VanNorwick. Dave graduated from Swartz Creek High School in 1954 and attended...
PLYMOUTH, WI
SHEBOYGAN POLICE INVESTIGATE ASSAULT AT KWIK TRIP

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police investigate an assault with a weapon early Friday morning. It happened around 1:30 at the Kwik Trip on Broadway Avenue. Police say a victim was pistol whipped. By the time officers arrived, most of the people involved had fled, including the victim. They’re reviewing security camera footage from the store and following up on leads as the search for the suspect continues. Charges are expected to be filed.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Two Shot During Funeral Service in Racine Cemetery

RACINE, WI (WSAU) — Several people were shot during a funeral service at a Racine cemetery on Thursday. Police say it happened as Da’Shontay King, Senior was being laid to rest in the facility. One person was reportedly treated at the scene for injuries, another was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.
RACINE, WI
Missing Person Update: Resumed Search Yields No Discovery

After a day’s delay due to bad weather, the search for a 26-year-old Sheboygan male was resumed at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the waters off Sheboygan. According to Sheboygan Assistant Fire Chief Michael Lubbert, the Sheboygan Fire Department was assisted by the Sheboygan County Dive Team, Sheboygan Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, Sheboygan County Drone Team, Sheboygan Sheriff Department, United States Coast Guard and the Department of Natural Resources in the continuing attempt to locate the person.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Search for Missing Man to Resume Today

The search for a man who reportedly jumped off the north break wall into Lake Michigan is expected to continue today. Authorities report that on Monday, family members told them he was seen removing his clothes, and intended to jump into the water. He ran towards the North Pier and that’s the last time the man was seen.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Second Evaluation Ordered for Falls Mom Charged with Son’s Death

The Sheboygan Falls woman arrested for murdering her 8 year old son has been ordered to undergo a 2nd competency evaluation. 42 year old Natalia Hitchcock was in court on Tuesday for a status hearing. An initial competency evaluation had already been done, but the results of that weren’t made available during yesterday’s court appearance.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI

