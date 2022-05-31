It’s a Tragedy, It’s a Comedy: “The Winter’s Tale” will bring magic this month for Gamut’s Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Gamut’s “Free Shakespeare in the Park” has a longstanding tradition of taking Shakespeare’s works and blowing them wide open. Year after year, Harrisburg Shakespeare Company (HSC) makes the playwright accessible to everyone when they perform at Reservoir Park in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood. The shows are completely free, exposing many different...theburgnews.com
