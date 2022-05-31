ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

It’s a Tragedy, It’s a Comedy: “The Winter’s Tale” will bring magic this month for Gamut’s Free Shakespeare in the Park.

theburgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamut’s “Free Shakespeare in the Park” has a longstanding tradition of taking Shakespeare’s works and blowing them wide open. Year after year, Harrisburg Shakespeare Company (HSC) makes the playwright accessible to everyone when they perform at Reservoir Park in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood. The shows are completely free, exposing many different...

theburgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
lebtown.com

First Fridays this summer are packed with FUN! [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Mondays Market, CLA, Downtown Lebanon, and Penn State REACH. Beginning June 3, First Fridays will be bigger and better than ever. With support from WellSpan Health, a new collaboration will bring health and wellness, community projects and more fresh fruits and vegetables to First Fridays. In collaboration with Monday’s Market, Downtown Lebanon, Penn State REACH, Community of Lebanon Association and the Lebanon Musicians, First Friday will offer an array for fresh food, music, health activities, food trucks and more. These festivities will be held at the YMCA Train Depot from 4-7 p.m.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Bars and restaurants in Lancaster selling first-ever Pride beer

LANCASTER, Pa. — In celebration of Pride Month, starting Wednesday and continuing into the summer, bars and restaurants in Lancaster City will be selling the first-ever pride beer. News 8's Amber Gerard stopped by 'Our Town Brewery' to learn more about its new IPA. You can watch her full...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Milo’s Tea

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today’s hometown heroes are thanking and celebrating Harrisburg teachers and staff with lunch and sweet drinks. Milo’s Tea company made a stop at Camp Curtain Academy to provide lunch and carafes, one of the company’s sweet teas, to staff and faculty. This is part of the “Milo’s Makes a Difference” campaign that celebrates the hard work and dedication of the school district’s 900 teachers, administrators and staff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Entertainment
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Nicholson, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
theburgnews.com

HIP History: Former Harrisburg journalist publishes book about the city in the ’70s, in time for anniversary of historic flood

Anita Harris hasn’t lived in Harrisburg for years, but the memories of her time here have always had a hold on her. Harris’ experience as a young reporter in the city during the 1970s shaped her career and life and is a story she constantly revisits. It’s a tale that Harris recently released in her memoir, “The View From Third Street: Ani and the Harrisburg Independent Press.”
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

What It Means to Be a Good Brotha

The coffee business is a grind. But it’s also been sweet success for Stefan Hawkins’ Harrisburg business, Good Brotha’s Book Café, ever since he opened Harrisburg’s first Black-owned coffeeshop and bookstore on MLK Day, January 18, 2021. “There’s still a newness to it—I mean, I...
FOX 43

Upcoming Pride Month celebrations in Central Pa.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Oct. 2021. June is Pride Month, and here at FOX43, we've compiled a list of upcoming events across Central Pa. that you can attend whether you're a member of the LGBTQ community, or an ally. You can check out...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Hersheypark Preview: Hours, lockers, maps, and more

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark fans rejoice! The gates have opened, the rides are running and the sweet treats are on the menu. Open daily, it is time to buy the tickets and head on over to see the new and old attractions. But, before making the drive, abc27 has created a list of helpful […]
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
abc27 News

Hoop It Up 3-on-3 Tournament comes to City Island

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hoop It Up 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament comes to City Island on Saturday, June 4. The street basketball festival is open to all ages, and already has dozens of teams signed up to participate. This one day 3×3 (3-on-3) streetball style basketball tournament will be a coed event with various ages and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shakespeare In The Park#Comedy#Performing#Musical Theater#Hsc
abc27.com

Sit back and relax-Peonies

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – As spring begins to change into summer, the peony bushes are starting to bloom. Peonies flower from late spring through early summer and they are a varied lot. There are six flower types- anemone, single, Japanese, semi-double, double, and bomb. The blooms come in a multitude of colors, including red, pink, orange, yellow, and white. And the fragrances they emit can range from rose-like to lemony to nothing at all.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Milo's Tea Company aims to make a difference in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Teachers in the Harrisburg School District received a free lunch on Wednesday in appreciation of their service in education. Milo's Tea Company honored education staff by dropping off complimentary lunches and carafes of the company's famous sweet tea to the district's eleven elementary, middle and high schools and its new virtual learning academy.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
theburgnews.com

Community Corner: Notable June Events

June 1-Aug. 15: Swim into Dauphin County Library System’s summer reading program, with activities related to “Oceans of Possibilities.” Register online and then stop by the library to grab your summer reading grab and go bag, while supplies last. www.dcls.org. Free Shakespeare. June 3-18: Don’t miss the...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

A Lasting Legacy: Why did the Jewish Federation decide to buy the former Dixon Center–and what comes next?

“It takes one second to walk on the campus and be inspired by what’s happening here, and a lot of people felt that immediately.”. Abby Smith, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg, is giving TheBurg a tour of the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life. Seen through her eyes and ebullience, the reimagined but still-vacant space—most recently known as Dixon University Center—truly does seem to hum with activity.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy