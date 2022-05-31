It’s a Tragedy, It’s a Comedy: “The Winter’s Tale” will bring magic this month for Gamut’s Free Shakespeare in the Park.

This post is paid advertising by Mondays Market, CLA, Downtown Lebanon, and Penn State REACH. Beginning June 3, First Fridays will be bigger and better than ever. With support from WellSpan Health, a new collaboration will bring health and wellness, community projects and more fresh fruits and vegetables to First Fridays. In collaboration with Monday’s Market, Downtown Lebanon, Penn State REACH, Community of Lebanon Association and the Lebanon Musicians, First Friday will offer an array for fresh food, music, health activities, food trucks and more. These festivities will be held at the YMCA Train Depot from 4-7 p.m.

LEBANON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO