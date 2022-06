Voting in South Carolina is a five-step process. The first step in voting is making sure you're registered to vote. To check your registration status, logon to scvotes.gov, scroll slightly down the page and click on "Check My Voter Registration." On the next screen, you will be asked to enter your county of residence, name, birthdate and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

