H.S. Softball: Hazleton Area falls to Williamsport in D2/4-6A title game

Hazleton Area’s second baseman Alyson Mummey tags out Williamsport’s Layla Waldman attempting to steal in the fifth inning Tuesday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

EDWARDSVILLE — Hazleton Area hit the ball hard for a good part of Tuesday afternoon’s District 2/4 Class 6A softball championship game.

The issue — more often than not the Cougars hit it right at a Williamsport fielder. Meanwhile, Williamsport found more than enough gaps for an 8-2 victory to earn a spot in the PIAA Class 6A state playoffs.

Williamsport (15-6) will play the District 1 third seed on Monday. District 1 was playing its semifinals Tuesday.

Hazleton Area (13-8) failed to make the state playoffs for the first time since 2012. That streak included appearances in the state title game in 2017 and 2019.

“I just said to the girls I want them to remember this, remember this feeling,” Hazleton Area coach Bob Bertoni said. “We’ll be back here next year. We got a good nucleus of kids. Our junior class is very strong and we’re really looking forward to next year.”

Gabriela Terraccino, Hazleton Area’s only senior, finished 3-for-3, including a double, but was stranded on second base twice.

Hazleton Area’s only runs came in the fourth and seventh innings.

Madison Forsythe led off the fourth with a double and moved to third on a single by Makenna Balay. Balay got caught in a rundown between first and second with Ashley Seiwell batting, allowing Forsythe to score and for Hazleton Area to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The other run came in the final inning when Balay hit an opposite-field home run off the right field foul pole. An out later, Lauren Daniels ripped a liner off the glove of Williamsport pitcher Taryn Reed, who threw to first to move Hazleton Area closer to elimination.

Daniels’ liner was fitting — not in a good way — of Hazleton Area’s trips to the plate all game. Seiwell and Olivia Williams opened innings by rocketing liners right into the glove of Williamsport first baseman Ally Chilson. Forsythe was also robbed of a hit in the sixth when Williamsport second baseman Nicole Belton dived to her left to spear a low liner, resulting in an inning-ending double play.

“Offense wins games, defense wins championships,” Bertoni said. “They’re a helluva team. They made every play. I mean, we hit the ball hard. We had one strikeout the whole game. Credit to them. Williamsport just played an incredible game defensively.”

Williamsport methodically built its lead after Hazleton Area moved to within 2-1. The Millionaires scored two more in the fourth, used four consecutive singles to score twice in the fifth and sealed the game with Chilson’s two-run homer in the sixth.

Williamsport finished with 13 hits after going 1-for-8 the first time through the batting order.

“Every stinking game,” Williamsport coach Chase Smith said. “First time through the lineup, feel out the pitcher and see what she’s got and then after that they seem to hone in and do damage after that. We played 20 games and it’s been that way for about 18 of them.”

District 2/4 Class 6A Championship

Williamsport 8, Hazleton Area 2

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Terraccino p-cf`3`0`3`0

Peters c`2`0`0`0

Forsythe ss`3`1`1`0

Balay 1b`3`1`2`1

Seiwell cf-p`3`0`0`0

Daniels 2b`3`0`0`0

Williams lf`3`0`1`0

Mummey 2b`2`0`0`0

Swiech ph`0`0`0`0

Juris rf`3`0`0`0

Totals`25`2`7`1

Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI

Blair ss`3`2`2`0

Kelley rf`4`0`2`2

Robertson cf`4`0`0`0

Chilson 1b`4`2`2`2

McAnelly dp`3`2`2`0

Waldman 3b`3`1`2`1

Reed p`3`0`1`2

Hale cr`0`0`0`0

Deitrick lf`2`0`1`1

Belton 2b`3`1`1`0

Mahon c`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`8`13`8

Hazleton Area`000`100`1 — 2

Williamsport`002`222`x — 8

2B — Terraccino, Williams, Blair, Waldman. HR — Balay, Chilson.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Terraccino L`3`5`4`4`1`1

Seiwell`3`8`4`4`2`0

Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Reed W`7`7`2`2`0`1