ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

H.S. Softball: Hazleton Area falls to Williamsport in D2/4-6A title game

By John Erzar
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070GfL_0fwO8J3A00
Hazleton Area’s second baseman Alyson Mummey tags out Williamsport’s Layla Waldman attempting to steal in the fifth inning Tuesday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

EDWARDSVILLE — Hazleton Area hit the ball hard for a good part of Tuesday afternoon’s District 2/4 Class 6A softball championship game.

The issue — more often than not the Cougars hit it right at a Williamsport fielder. Meanwhile, Williamsport found more than enough gaps for an 8-2 victory to earn a spot in the PIAA Class 6A state playoffs.

Williamsport (15-6) will play the District 1 third seed on Monday. District 1 was playing its semifinals Tuesday.

Hazleton Area (13-8) failed to make the state playoffs for the first time since 2012. That streak included appearances in the state title game in 2017 and 2019.

“I just said to the girls I want them to remember this, remember this feeling,” Hazleton Area coach Bob Bertoni said. “We’ll be back here next year. We got a good nucleus of kids. Our junior class is very strong and we’re really looking forward to next year.”

Gabriela Terraccino, Hazleton Area’s only senior, finished 3-for-3, including a double, but was stranded on second base twice.

Hazleton Area’s only runs came in the fourth and seventh innings.

Madison Forsythe led off the fourth with a double and moved to third on a single by Makenna Balay. Balay got caught in a rundown between first and second with Ashley Seiwell batting, allowing Forsythe to score and for Hazleton Area to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The other run came in the final inning when Balay hit an opposite-field home run off the right field foul pole. An out later, Lauren Daniels ripped a liner off the glove of Williamsport pitcher Taryn Reed, who threw to first to move Hazleton Area closer to elimination.

Daniels’ liner was fitting — not in a good way — of Hazleton Area’s trips to the plate all game. Seiwell and Olivia Williams opened innings by rocketing liners right into the glove of Williamsport first baseman Ally Chilson. Forsythe was also robbed of a hit in the sixth when Williamsport second baseman Nicole Belton dived to her left to spear a low liner, resulting in an inning-ending double play.

“Offense wins games, defense wins championships,” Bertoni said. “They’re a helluva team. They made every play. I mean, we hit the ball hard. We had one strikeout the whole game. Credit to them. Williamsport just played an incredible game defensively.”

Williamsport methodically built its lead after Hazleton Area moved to within 2-1. The Millionaires scored two more in the fourth, used four consecutive singles to score twice in the fifth and sealed the game with Chilson’s two-run homer in the sixth.

Williamsport finished with 13 hits after going 1-for-8 the first time through the batting order.

“Every stinking game,” Williamsport coach Chase Smith said. “First time through the lineup, feel out the pitcher and see what she’s got and then after that they seem to hone in and do damage after that. We played 20 games and it’s been that way for about 18 of them.”

District 2/4 Class 6A Championship

Williamsport 8, Hazleton Area 2

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Terraccino p-cf`3`0`3`0

Peters c`2`0`0`0

Forsythe ss`3`1`1`0

Balay 1b`3`1`2`1

Seiwell cf-p`3`0`0`0

Daniels 2b`3`0`0`0

Williams lf`3`0`1`0

Mummey 2b`2`0`0`0

Swiech ph`0`0`0`0

Juris rf`3`0`0`0

Totals`25`2`7`1

Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI

Blair ss`3`2`2`0

Kelley rf`4`0`2`2

Robertson cf`4`0`0`0

Chilson 1b`4`2`2`2

McAnelly dp`3`2`2`0

Waldman 3b`3`1`2`1

Reed p`3`0`1`2

Hale cr`0`0`0`0

Deitrick lf`2`0`1`1

Belton 2b`3`1`1`0

Mahon c`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`8`13`8

Hazleton Area`000`100`1 — 2

Williamsport`002`222`x — 8

2B — Terraccino, Williams, Blair, Waldman. HR — Balay, Chilson.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Terraccino L`3`5`4`4`1`1

Seiwell`3`8`4`4`2`0

Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Reed W`7`7`2`2`0`1

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

H.S. Softball: Lake-Lehman rally falls inches short in District 2 Class 3A title game

SCRANTON — An inch farther. Maybe even less than an inch. That, perhaps, was the additional distance needed on a towering fly to right field by Lake-Lehman’s Jillian Ulozas in the bottom of the seventh Thursday. Instead, the ball bounced straight up off the top of the fence and fell into the field for a bases-clearing triple and not a game-tying grand slam.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Edwardsville, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Williams
Times Leader

Dallas teacher wins GOP nomination in 22nd Senatorial District

WILKES-BARRE — A Dallas School District teacher has declared victory in the race for the Republican nomination in the 22nd Senatorial District. According to unofficial results, the known write-in votes in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties show Thomas Bassett holding a clear and decisive lead on the Republican side in the May 17 primary.
DALLAS, PA
WBRE

Highest paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are […]
SCRANTON, PA
therecord-online.com

Armstrong facility in Beech Creek Township in potential jeopardy

BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA – Armstrong Flooring, which has a facility in Beech Creek Township, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and reorganization on May 9, and recently warned all its workers that they may face permanent layoff as soon as June 17 if the company does not find a buyer. The company is seeking Delaware bankruptcy court approval to sell off assets and reorganize to address $318 million in debt, including $160 million in long term debt. Armstrong said it had assets worth $517 million.
BEECH CREEK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBRE

Memorial Day Parade celebration in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston honored those who fought for our freedoms on this Memorial Day. Their parade kicked off Monday morning on Wyoming Avenue as Local and State Police, the Wyoming Valley Marching Band, and color guard, along with the ‘Irem Shrine’ were among the participants in Monday’s parade. One woman Eyewitness News […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Williamsport residents react to record-breaking gas prices

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— As gas prices continue to skyrocket, those who drive are still struggling to fill up their tanks. People are fearful that regular gas will be more than $5 this summer. In Williamsport, many people drive to get around and they say these past few months have been a huge financial burden. […]
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Chamber Helps Shenandoah Pharmacy Celebrate Grand Opening

On Wednesday afternoon, the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and local dignitaries helped a new business celebrate it's grand opening. Pinky Patel and Kunal Patel officially opened the new Shenandoah Pharmacy inside the One Stop at 33 North Main Street in Shenandoah. The Patels privately own several pharmacies in the Schuylkill...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsRadio WILK

Two big winners from separate Pa. lottery games

One shopper at a Lackawanna County convenient store is the winner of the huge lottery jackpot. Lottery officials say a 20 dollar "Top Dollar" ticket was sold at the Convenient Food Mart in Carbondale and it is worth more than 1.9 million dollars. The winner is the largest Fast Play progressive top prize awarded. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New details in Pittston Township shooting

PITTSTON, Pa. — We are learning more about Wednesday's shooting that caused quite the commotion for everyone in a busy shopping plaza in Pittston Township, Luzerne County, as police searched for the suspect. Officials in Pennsylvania say that suspect was first being pursued by state police in New Jersey.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy