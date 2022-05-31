ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Surveillance video captures deadly shooting on Ohio Statehouse lawn

WTOL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Statehouse officials have released surveillance footage showing the moments a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night. Columbus police officers responded to the Statehouse...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.Dayton police said inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun.Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals. He sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, police said.After Booth fatally shot Holderman, people ducked for cover as he pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself, police said.Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.
DAYTON, OH
wosu.org

16-year-old identified as victim of fatal Ohio Statehouse shooting

The Ohio Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place on the Ohio Statehouse lawn on May 29. OHP said 16-year-old Broderick Harper of Columbus was killed on the northwest corner of the Statehouse grounds Sunday night. In an emailed statement, Sgt. Brice Nihiser said troopers heard gunshots and arrived after 10 PM where they saw Harper suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers tried to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after shooing, crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a shooting and a crash that left two people dead on the west side of Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/391v6VA.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

State police identify teen fatally shot on Statehouse lawn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on the Statehouse lawn in Columbus Sunday night. Sgt. Bruce Nihiser of OSHP says the victim was identified as Broderick M. Harper of Columbus. Harper was found shortly after 10 p.m. near the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting, attempted robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say an attempted robbery in east Columbus turned into a shooting that left the victim hospitalized.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were walking in the area of Seymour Avenue and E. Livingston Avenue when a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man missing from southwest Columbus found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man who was reported missing from southwest Columbus has been found.   Edwin Lynn Reese, 74, was last seen at about 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, near Parkwick Drive and Georgesville Road.  Shortly after announcing Reese was missing, police confirmed he had been found.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Scooters#The Lawn#Violent Crime#The Ohio Statehouse
TiffinOhio.net

Man killed in Bascom crash

Bascom, Ohio — A Fostoria man was killed in a vehicle crash in Bascom Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:28 p.m., the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a 2000 Ford pickup truck hitting a tree near 6330 W. State Route 18 in Bascom. Upon arrival,...
BASCOM, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man steals package from porch in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after they said a man rode his bike onto a front porch and stole a package in Weinland Park north of downtown. Police say at noon on May 27, the suspect rode up to the residence of a 24-year-old woman on the 1200 block of Courtland Ave. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A trucker from Ohio was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to I-81 south near mile marker 64.5 in East Pennsboro Township for a crash involving two tractor-trailers. Police said one truck was driving south and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Have you seen him? Theft suspect eludes police twice

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the man suspected of stealing from a local store before leading police on two separate chases. The man pictured is suspected of stealing a pair of Timberland boots from the Meijer located at 7150 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights. As police arrived on the scene, the […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police have released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city on Memorial Day. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kewai Hunter, 21, on a murder charge for the shooting in the area of Birchview Drive South and Belltree Drive. Reynoldsburg police […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WTAJ

Johnstown teen busted with stolen cars, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An unlicensed teenager faces felony charges after he allegedly was caught driving two vehicles in May and crashed one of them by Sheetz on Central Avenue, according to police reports. On May 6 around 4:23 a.m., 18-year-old Matthew Robert Farmer crashed a 2007 Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of Central […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting, crash leaves 2 people dead on W. Broad Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a shooting and a crash that left two people dead on the west side of Columbus.   At about 11 p.m. Tuesday, several 911 calls were made to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a single-car crash in the eastbound lanes of West Broad Street at the I-270 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing teenage girl from Lewis Center found safe

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl who was missing from Lewis Center has been found. Madelyn Johnson was last seen by her parents at 6:30pm Monday and last made contact with her mother Tuesday evening via text, per the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced […]
LEWIS CENTER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy