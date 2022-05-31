Air taxis could land in Water Street Tampa, and connect to Clearwater, St. Pete

Chad Mize’s murals can be seen on walls in St. Petersburg, Tampa and well beyond the bounds of this region. His celebrated art gallery, Mize Gallery, in Historic Uptown is a bastion for emerging creatives in Florida and across the globe. He’s exhibited generosity not only to the baron walls that he’s beautified, but also to the rising artist talents seeking an opportunity to grow in their chosen profession. His tenacity and determination has paid off with inclusion in Walt Disney World’s Spring Art Walk Showcase. Mize joined a selection of elite artists who would leave their mark on the happiest place on Earth. The Disney Springs Art Walk features both local artists and artists from around the globe to create murals that fill the walls with color, emotion and the spirit of their cultures. Guests will have a chance to see their work up close and experience the individual style and voice of each artist.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO