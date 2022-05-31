ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Air taxis could land in Water Street Tampa, and connect to Clearwater, St. Pete

By Andrew Harlan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay region is primed to be a a testing ground for EVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and land) aircrafts, and Water Street Tampa could make the perfect landing destination. Officials in both St. Petersburg and Tampa are currently considering air taxis as a new means connecting both populous cities. This...

