Kathy Levine was one of the OG queens of QVC. Her witty ad-libs, charming personality, charismatic style, entrepreneurial skills, and friendships with personalities like Joan Rivers, helped her rise to home shopping stardom throughout the 1980s until 2000. QVC loyalists had not forgotten this queen. So, it’s no wonder they were ecstatic about her return as a guest host on QVC in 2022. Newer fans want to know all about this spectacular host. We reveal more about her path to QVC and back in this Kathy Levine wiki.

