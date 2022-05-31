ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watseka, IL

Dozens of motorcycles travel through Watseka on Sandbox Route

WAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday, dozens of motorcyclists traveled through Watseka on their way to the Middle East Conflict Wall in Marseilles. Run for the Wall developed the Sandbox Route with a recon run in 2019 going to the Middle East Conflicts Wall from the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington...

www.wandtv.com


WAND TV

Remains found following Champaign house fire identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County coroner has identified the remains that were found after a house fire. The remains of a man were discovered by Champaign Fire Firefighters and the Champaign Police on May 31 in a residence heavily damaged by fire on May 26. The home was...
Illinois Business Journal

Walmart picks Illinois site for high-tech fulfillment center

Walmart has announced plans to build four new high-tech fulfillment centers, one of which will be located in Joliet. The new 1.1 million square-foot facility will be located at 3501 Brandon Road and is set to open summer 2022, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to the Joliet region. The...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Calumet City declares local state of emergency in wake of devastating condo building fire

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones has declared a citywide state of emergency after a devastating fire ripped through a condo building this week and left 150 families displaced. The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the 312-unit condo complex at 200 Park Ave. in Calumet City, in the Park of River Oaks Condo Association. Winds drove the flames all the way to the seventh floor. The blaze left 150 families homeless, according to Jaclyn Saucier, president of the Park of River Oaks Condo Association. ...
CALUMET CITY, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman killed in Peotone crash

PEOTONE, Ill. - A driver was killed after crashing her car into a semi truck Wednesday in south suburban Peotone. Around 3 p.m., the 21-year-old was driving westbound behind a slower moving semi on Wilmington-Peotone Road when she tried to pass the truck in the eastbound lane, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
PEOTONE, IL
1440 WROK

Remember Rax Roast Beef? There’s Still One In Illinois

This roast beef chain went from over 500 locations in the early 80s to nearly defunct in a matter of years and it's largely blamed on a clumsy advertising campaign. This is one of those topics that we fell into during the morning show on WROK. Riley had come across some bumper stickers in his garage from a long time ago and was amused by the Rax coupons that he found on the back.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

2 people dead after 2 separate crashes on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people died in two separate crashes about two miles apart Thursday night on Interstate 57 near south suburban Matteson.According to Illinois State Police, around 6:25 p.m., a 2018 Chevy Malibu was driving on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-57 near 183rd Street, passing traffic, when the driver lost control and crashed into the rear passenger side of a 2017 Freightliner semi-trailer truck.The 50-year-old man driving the Malibu was taken to the hospital, where he died. After the crash, all northbound lanes of I-57 were closed at Vollmer Road as police investigated the crash.All lanes reopened around 11:40 p.m., and around the same time, as two Illinois Department of Transportation trucks were still on the scene near Vollmer Road, a black sedan crashed into those trucks.The crash was so violent, the engine block was ejected from the sedan. The driver was killed instantly.One IDOT worker suffered minor injuries. The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed again around 12:20 a.m. Friday near U.S. Route 30, but reopened by 4:40 a.m.
MATTESON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tinley Park man charged with pushing driver to the ground, resulting in his death

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park man was charged with pushing another driver to the ground, leading to his death last month in the southwest suburb. Jacob Bean, 24, allegedly got into an argument with another driver, 59-year-old Frank Stiso, on May 29 in the 8600 block of Brookside Glen Drive, police said. The two men exited their vehicles and Bean shoved Stiso to the pavement knocking him unconscious, according to officials.
TINLEY PARK, IL
WAND TV

Ameren offering help as energy bills increase

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The impacts of inflation have hit at the grocery store, gas pump and utility bills. This week, Ameren Illinois raised its prices. The power company cited inflation and supply constraints on rising prices. The typical Ameren Illinois customer will see a $626 annual increase on the power supply side of the bill, which averages to $52 or more per month.
DECATUR, IL

