Columbia, SC

Fan the Heat Program 2022

columbiapd.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbia Police Department (CPD) will kick off the 2022 Fan the Heat program tomorrow, June 1 through Labor Day (September 5) 2022. The department’s Fan the Heat program was established in 1995 to assist individuals who are most vulnerable to the heat: senior citizens, residents with medical...

columbiapd.net

abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia launching Food Truck Fridays leading into summer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is launching a new initiative featuring the delicious food the city has to offer. Food Truck Fridays kick off on June 10, running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. “Food Truck Fridays is an opportunity to showcase some of the great things about our...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
City
Elgin, SC
The Post and Courier

Nearly 200 built-to-rent townhomes planned for southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA — Built-to-rent neighborhoods, a new residential real estate trend, could be coming to one of Columbia's major retail corridors. If approved by city government, developers plan to break ground on 91 duplexes, a total of 182 units, as early as the end of the year. But rather than...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Camden man drowns in Kershaw County lake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man drowned in Lake Wateree Wednesday night. The Kershaw County Coroner David West said the 54-year-old victim was from Camden. He was identified as Douglas Belton Jr. West said Belton was at the Buck Hill Landing on the Lugoff side of the lake with...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Irmo mayor wants update on Broad River Road expansion

IRMO, S.C. — Traffic along Broad River Road could soon come to end. That’s after Irmo mayor Barry Walker proposed a road expansion project. He wants to take the road, which is currently three lanes wide, and expand it to five lanes. The mayor said he has been waiting for this for about ten years and thinks it will be a great help to traffic in the area.
thenewirmonews.com

Richland County moving forward on Broad River Rd. widening

The Mayor of the Town of Irmo called a special meeting on Tuesday, May 31 to discuss the Broad River Road widening project that has been on and off for the last few years originally stemming from Richland County’s Penny Program. The project widens Broad River Rd. from two lanes to five lanes from Royal Tower Rd. to the intersection of Dutch Fork Rd and Broad River near the Chic-fil-A. The SC Department of Transportation was contacted by State Representative Nathan Ballentine back in March to look at the project and possibly manage the operation effectively taking it out of the Richland County’s hands. According to Ballentine, he has met with SCDOT a few times over the past few years trying to find a quicker resolution. In a letter from SCDOT to Rep. Ballentine, Christy Hall, Secretary of Transportation, stated that ‘SCDOT is agreeable to take over the management, design and construction of the Broad River Rd. project if requested by Richland County.’ Ballentine stated that he didn’t care who completed the project just as long as it gets accomplished.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pools and splash pads open in the City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The heat is on, and the City of Columbia has several options to help you cool off. If you want to take a dive in the pool, there are two now open in Columbia. Maxcy Gregg Pool. 1655 Park Circle. Hours. Monday-Thursday 1-6 p.m. Closed Friday...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiametro.com

Slow to a Stop

My first “taste” of South Carolina was the annual trips I took as a child when my family traveled from Charlotte to the Palmetto State to stock up on peaches. We piled into a non-air-conditioned station wagon and traveled toward Aiken to purchase bushels of peaches for a summer-sweet delight. My mom would pick the roadside peach stands based on their appearance. I’ve now lived in Columbia for more than 40 years. I enjoy traveling the state, keeping a great memory alive in the summer months along the peach region highways. I love experiencing the artistry, character, and various styles found in the roadside stands of South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia plans first-ever vegan food festival: 'Good to have one this close time to home'

Columbia will hold its first-ever vegan food festival, VegFest, on June 26 at Segra Park. "We get to do this in different cities and we wanted to do that here and work on saving the world here — caring about the environment, helping people with plant-based diets and saving the animals," said Helene Greenberg, the executive director of North Carolina-based Triangle Vegfest, who helped organize the Columbia event.
WJBF

Tiny homes proposed by Augusta commissioner for affordable housing

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “Tiny homes could fit anyone of any age bracket of any income bracket it’s an affordable option for housing especially in a market where housing is not as affordable as it once was” said District 1 commissioner, Jordan Johnson. Tiny homes are becoming more popular across the country,  and Augusta’s District 1 […]
WCBD Count on 2

Man trapped in portable toilet sues company, campground

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Dorchester County man has filed a lawsuit against a national campgrounds company and a porta potty rental company after he claims he was trapped inside a portable toilet stall for nearly an hour. In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Charleston County, the plaintiff alleges that in February of 2020 he was […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Overnight closures planned this week for I-20 at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One right lane and the shoulder of westbound Interstate 20 will be closed overnight Thursday and Friday for delivery of concrete girders for the bridge over the Savannah River. The closure will be in place from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to the Augusta Canal...
AUGUSTA, GA
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
