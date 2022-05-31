ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Cops abandoned search for woman who froze to death after just 10 MINUTES

By james.somper@the-sun.co.uk
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mjEa_0fwNg6LU00

COPS have paid damages to the family of a woman who froze to death after a ten-minute search was abandoned by PCSOs.

Relatives of Jacqueline Parsons, 56, sued after hearing they had not left their police vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vW9Co_0fwNg6LU00
Jacqueline Parsons froze to death after a failed police search Credit: SWNS

A passerby called cops in 2018 when Jacqueline fell off her bike in Hull.

Her body was found 17 hours later in a cemetery.

An inquest ruled freezing overnight temperature contributed to her death.

Brother Stephen, 64, said: “I can’t come to terms with the fact that Jacqueline would still be here if the police had just done their jobs.

“To not get out the car and leave after ten minutes, having driven round and shone a couple of torches, was appalling.”

Humberside Police said: “Jacqueline Parsons' death was a terribly tragic incident and our thoughts and condolences remain with her family.”

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humberside Police#Froze#Temperature
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

10-year-old survivor reveals last words of friend shot dead by Uvalde gunman

A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Former gang member claims prison officers should not shout at inmates because they're going through 'trauma' and it causes 'distrust' in the system in heated GMB debate

Shouting at prisoners is against their human rights and doesn't help them in rehabilitation a former prisoner claimed in a Good Morning Britain debate. Former gang member Nequela Whittaker appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday alongside former prison governor Vanesa Frank-Harris, who says the only way to get orders across is to shout at inmates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Childless ex-soldier, 38, who persuaded a 12-year-old boy and his friends to drink alcohol at his home and slept with them in tent after convincing parents he was a father is facing jail for child abduction

A childless former soldier is facing a jail sentence after he persuaded a boy of 12 and other children to go to his house multiple times, convincing the boy’s parents he had a child around the same age. Anthony Lingard, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of child abduction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Factory worker, 33, avoids jail after causing death of colleague when 'playful banter' ended in fatal crash as sobbing widow tells court 'our children didn't just lose their father that day, they lost their mother as well'

A factory worker today avoided jail after causing the death of his colleague as they had 'playful banter'. Gareth Robbins, 33, was handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months after admitting to causing death by careless driving. His workmate Paul Heenan, 40, suffered 'catastrophic injuries' in April 2020...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Homeowner says he is scared to let his seven grandchildren play outside on lawn after THREE cars smashed through his fence into his garden next to 40mph road

A grandfather is scared to let his grandchildren play on his lawn after a string of cars have crashed in his garden. Scott Thomas, 54, says he's fed-up at replacing his fence and replanting trees after they have been destroyed on three occasions. The grandfather-of-seven is now demanding the council...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
464K+
Followers
27K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy