Part of Steese Expressway to be closed during Airport Way-Richardson/Steese highway intersection project. Motorists will get a break this week when bridges on the Mitchell Expressway and Cushman Street reopen. But next week, the state Department of Transportation will begin work on this summer’s biggest Fairbanks-area road project -- the reconstruction of a major intersection on the city’s east side.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO