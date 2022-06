Red flag warnings have been canceled, but outdoor burn bans remain in effect, and campfires are discouraged. The National Weather Service is forecasting cooler weather and a chance of rain this weekend for the Interior. So it’s canceled red-flag warnings that were in effect over the past couple of weeks. But the outdoor burn ban remains in effect, and state and federal fire officials advise Alaskans to be careful and report suspected wildfires.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 19 HOURS AGO