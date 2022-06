After a sunny and pleasant end to the work week, clouds and rounds of showers and a few isolated storms will return off and on throughout the weekend. There will be some dry time throughout the weekend, so it won't be a complete washout. Lingering dry air will eat away at a lot of the incoming shower activity, but spotty showers can't be ruled out once we move into the afternoon and evening.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO