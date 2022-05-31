Hy-Vee makes donation in wake of Texas tragedy

→Read the article here. Watch KSAT News at 6:30 p.m. to see the full story, including an interview with Foster. The proposition is usually this simple: Someone approaches an elderly person or someone with a mental illness. Sometimes that person is in a hospital and not responding well to treatment, or actually dying. And this is the offer: in exchange for payment, often your social security or disability benefits check, you can come and stay at their home, they will feed you, provide you a space to live in, and take care of you.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO