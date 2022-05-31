Hy-Vee makes donation in wake of Texas tragedy

Hy-Vee, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, has donated $100,000 to the victims’ families and others who were impacted by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and is encouraging additional donations be made by...
Sterling pharmacies across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are raising funds for the Alzheimer's Association in honor of their founder, Leonard Astrup. Since 2016, with help from the communities they serve and matching dollars from the Astrup Family Foundation, the Sterling pharmacies have raised $210,500 to help in the fight against Alzheimer's. This year, Sterling is celebrating its 70th anniversary and along with Sterling Long Term Care Pharmacy, Sterling Specialty Pharmacy, IHPN, and Smart-Fill – as well as matching funds up to $35,000 from the Astrup Family Foundation -- Sterling Pharmacy has set a goal of fundraising goal of $70,000.
The proposition is usually this simple: Someone approaches an elderly person or someone with a mental illness. Sometimes that person is in a hospital and not responding well to treatment, or actually dying. And this is the offer: in exchange for payment, often your social security or disability benefits check, you can come and stay at their home, they will feed you, provide you a space to live in, and take care of you.
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident is the big winner after claiming the top prize in a Texas Lottery scratch off ticket. The winner is choosing to stay anonymous and not give out their identity. The winning ticket was the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.
There's a lot to love about San Antonio, the gift to basketball that is the Spurs, the Alamo, incredible food, and much more. Now, a certain resident down south is feeling the Texas love in their pockets.
I find it a little disrespectful that the state who introduced the world to what may be the best convenience store ever, will lose an honorable title this month. The incredible Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, Texas holds a world record. They are home to the world's largest convenience store. The Buc-ee’s boasts an insane 66,335 square feet. Buc-ee’s also holds the record in Katy for the longest carwash, which is 255 feet long!
San Antonio’s Southside Independent School District has banned backpacks and purses at the class of 2022’s graduation ceremony at the Alamodome this Thursday, according to information shared on its website. The district also recently announced that no purses or backpacks would be allowed on campus for the remainder...
UVALDE, Texas — The state senator who represents Uvalde held an emotional news conference Thursday where he angrily called on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to take action to prevent more mass shootings. Democrat Roland Gutierrez said Abbott's call for a special committee isn't nearly enough and said there is...
A close competition ended in an upset after Carrie Isaac won the runoff for the Texas House District 73 Republican nomination against former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel. In the March primaries, Casteel had managed a slim lead over Isaac, winning 45.63% of votes with 12,966 votes total. Meanwhile, Isaac...
ATLANTA — As the children killed in the Uvalde school shooting start to be put to rest, Channel 2 Action News has learned that a local company has provided caskets for some of the victims that a Texas man personalized for the children. Cherokee Child Caskets, which has been...
The reality of teaching in the wake of tragedy. A Texas educator is rending hearts online after sharing the harrowing “reality” of teaching in wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. A video detailing her experience teaching post-tragedy currently boasts 14.2 million views on TikTok.
A convicted murderer who eluded authorities for more than three weeks after stabbing a prison bus driver and escaping was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers south of San Antonio, authorities said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, had been the subject of an intensive search since his escape from the...
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooth, everyone has one… well, unless you don’t, but that’s okay. This one is for those with a craving for all things sweet. Mashed has released a new report saying the best bakeries in every state according to online reviews. Because we...
Colorado State University released its annual updated hurricane season forecast Thursday morning. Unfortunately, its new outlook increases the number of expected hurricanes for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
EDNA, Texas — A Texas company will be making custom caskets for each of the children killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as well as one teacher. Eighteen children and two teachers were killed by a gunman inside Robb Elementary on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
