Hawkeye Point near Sibley, Iowa will honor area veterans and their spouses during a special tribute to those who have served their country from World War II to the present. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 18. An “Old Fashioned” pancake breakfast served by the Hawkeye Point Foundation will be served starting at 11 a.m. that will include pancakes, sausages and a drink. Sibley-Ocheyedan graduate Jesse Dagel will perform a patriotic concert. The Sibley VFW and American Legion will be on hand for the posting of the colors.

14 HOURS AGO