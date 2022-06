At the 67th annual Staff Service & Impact Awards ceremony, held on June 2, Caltech honored more than 237 staff members for their service and contributions to the Institute. Julia McCallin, associate vice president for human resources, served as master of ceremonies for the event, which honored Caltech’s staff members for their contributions to the advancement of the Institute’s research and education mission. While honorees were recognized in person in Beckman Auditorium, COVID restrictions required that the larger campus audience view the ceremony online.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO