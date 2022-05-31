ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, KY

Harrison finally takes down Pendleton, wins 10th

By Evan Dennison
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OFM8_0fwNCg7p00

Anyone from Cynthiana to Falmouth knew what Tuesday night was coming down to in the 10th Region softball championship in Mt. Sterling.

A one-run game.

The first three games were decided by one-run, Tuesday was no different, but the winner was.

After losing all three during the season and in the district championship, Harrison County was finally able to overcome Pendleton County in the biggest matchup of the season, winning their first 10th Region title since 2017 with a 4-3 victory over the LadyCats.

The Fillies had just five hits in the contest, but took advantage of six Pendleton errors, the biggest one coming in the fifth inning allowing two Fillies to score to make it a 4-3 game.

Pendleton couldn’t respond from there, ending their two season reign on the region and trying to three-peat on Tuesday.

Harrison County will move on to the first round of the state tournament on Friday, taking on Lewis County at 9 p.m. at University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.

Bella Persinger got the win on the mound, pitching a complete game with seven hits, three runs, four walks and two strikeouts.

Both teams scratched a run across in the first, Kayley Bruener with a homer for Pendleton, Julie Persinger with the run for the Fillies. Maddy Musk gave the LadyCats a 2-1 lead with her second homerun of the tournament in the third. Savannah White quickly tied things at two in the bottom of the third with an RBI single.

Hannah Spaulding’s RBI double made it 3-2 LadyCats in the fourth, the costly Pendleton error giving the Fillies the lead for good in the fifth.

Bruener pitched six innings for Pendleton, allowing just one earned run, walking three and striking out six.

Pendleton’s season ends at 20-10. Harrison will head to Lexington with a 30-11 record.

FILLIES 4, LADYCATS 3

PENDLETON CO. — 101-020-x — 4-5-1

HARRISON CO. — 101-100-0 — 3-7-6

2B — (HC) McCoy (PC) Spaulding 2

HR — (PC) Bruener, Musk

RBI — (HC) White (PC) Spaulding, Bruener, Musk

R — (HC) Persinger, McCoy, Himes, Lunsford (PC) Bruener, Musk, Mullins

WP — B. Persinger. LP — Bruener.

Records: Harrison County 30-11, Pendleton County 20-10

Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

