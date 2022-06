Eve Muirhead reflected on a remarkable change in fortunes after concluding the greatest season of her career by being upgraded to an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.The 32-year-old had looked set to miss out on a place at the Beijing Winter Olympics after making a poor start in the final qualification tournament in Holland in December.But an extraordinary shift in momentum saw Muirhead’s team turn their campaign around, going on to sweep to gold in Beijing before Muirhead teamed up with Bobby Lammie to also claim the world mixed doubles crown in April.Muirhead gets an OBE to add...

