ALBANY, NY—Senator Sue Serino today announced that a number of bills she co-sponsors aimed at empowering New York’s veterans have passed in the Senate this week. The Senator is also urging the state to take action on a measure that would provide grants to VFWs, American Legions and other VSOs that were hit hard by the pandemic to help them cover costs and keep their doors open.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO