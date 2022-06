CINCINNATI -- Nationals manager Dave Martinez has been seeking consistency from 23-year-old starting pitcher Joan Adon. It’s been a trial-by-fire 2022 season for the rookie, who was handed his ninth loss of the season in an 8-1 defeat against the Reds on Thursday at Great American Ball Park, but who has shown significant growth through his past two starts. Despite remaining winless on the road, Adon continued to show promise in the back end of Washington’s rotation. He gave up three runs on six hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO