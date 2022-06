Lately, it seems as if Mercury is constantly in retrograde for the Patricia Lee on Deadliest Catch. In a little over a year, they've lost one crew member and another suffered a horrific injury. Now it would appear that history is repeating itself for Devon Davis. He was recently injured on the show and fans are hoping he'll be able to pull through. What happened to Devon Davis on Deadliest Catch? Here's what we know.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO