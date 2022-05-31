K-Pop stars BTS went to the White House to talk about anti-Asian hate crimes

With Memorial Day behind us, we are officially in the summer movie season. And there is no shortage of titles to choose from. But, you know, summer is known for a particular kind of movie, right? Think popcorn pictures, escapist films that may have laughs or tears along the way but that end happily. It's a formula that has served Hollywood well, and that has also served to make a lot of people into superfans, including our critic Bob Mondello. He now sees more than 300 movies a year, many of which do not have happy endings. But that suits him just fine. In this encore presentation, Bob remembers the moment it all began - his first trip to a movie theater.
Comments / 0