K-Pop stars BTS went to the White House to talk about anti-Asian hate crimes

Time now for My Unsung Hero from the team at Hidden Brain. My Unsung Hero tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression. Today, a story about what it feels like to be lost in a new place. It comes from Jamie Spurway of Glasgow, Scotland. In 1998, Jamie flew to the U.S. to study in California - his first time traveling overseas by himself. Luckily, he met a young Irish couple along the way. They were going to Venice Beach, and since Jamie didn't need to be at his final destination till the next day, he decided to tag along. Problem was, none of them knew how to get there.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO