K-Pop stars BTS went to the White House to talk about anti-Asian hate crimes

By Elizabeth Blair
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago
Global K-Pop stars BTS were at The White House on Tuesday to speak with President Biden about anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. With their dance videos and catchy songs, BTS is one of the most popular pop bands in the...

