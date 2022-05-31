Ellen Grace Maxey, 94, Dresden

Funeral services will be held for Calvin Wayne Wilson, age 64, of Hickman. Services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 4th of 2022, at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hickman City Cemetery. Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral services will be held for Marshall “Winkie” Rogers, age 77, of South Fulton. Services will take place at 11:00 on Saturday, June 4th of 2022, in Fulton. Burial will follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.
Union City police and firefighters responded to a two vehicle injury crash on Thursday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Everett Boulevard, and involved a semi-tractor trailer truck and an SUV. Police Chief Ben Yates said one person was seriously injured in the passenger vehicle,...
Two juveniles have admitted to several days of vandalism in a McCracken County community. Sheriff’s Office reports said deputies had responded to several locations in the Reidland area, due to acts of vandalism. Reports said the locations include a flower shop, Play care center, and Reidland United Methodist Church.
Union City police are investigating one of three fraud cases committed against a Dyer construction company. Police reports said Matthew Kelly, of Kelly Construction LLC, told officers that someone had used his business account to make purchases at Lowe’s stores in Union City, Sevierville and Sylvia, North Carolina. The...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reopened the southbound Exit Zero entry ramp, on the Purchase Parkway at Fulton. The Purchase Parkway Fulton ramp carries traffic from KY 166/Middle Road at Fulton, to the southbound lanes of the parkway via KY 2537 heading into Tennessee. A contractor working with the Fulton...
Following a TBI investigation, a Jackson man is facing 13 counts including impersonating a licensed professional. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 29-year-old Tracy D. Boyd was arrested Friday morning following a year-long investigation into allegations of theft and the unauthorized practice of law. Boyd is charged with Impersonation of a...
A Union City man was arrested for the misuse of 911 services. Union City police reports said officers were dispatched to Hillsboro Street Apartments, after 48 year old Mitchell Harris had called the police department and 911 approximately 25 times. At the scene, reports said Harris stated people were threatening...
After Weakley County School Board Chair Steve Vantrease adjourned the Board’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the 2022 retirees were recognized and celebrated. Retirees received an engraved plaque “for dedicated service to the teaching profession” and were celebrated at a reception following the meeting. Those in attendance were:
The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has recognized their top traffic enforcement deputies. Captain Scott Watkins made presentations to four individuals for their work on county roads. Deputy Jeffrey Marshall was recognized with the “Top DUI Enforcement Award”, with Sergeant Kyle Kirk honored with the “Distracted Driving Enforcement Award”....
Three earthquakes were recorded early Tuesday morning in northern Dyer County. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information registered the first earthquake just after 3:00, seven-and-a-half miles southeast of Ridgely. This tremor had a recording of 2.6 on the scale. At 3:34, a 2.1 earthquake was recorded seven-and-a-half miles southeast...
Mallory Wooldridge, a recently graduated senior from Murray State University, was awarded a study abroad grant worth $1,000 from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi – the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Wooldridge is one of 125 students nationwide to...
Comments / 0