Warung Takes Listeners to House Heaven on New EP

There's this YouTube comment I think about sometimes. I came upon it years ago, underneath a video for a song I no longer recall; I consider it now as arcane wisdom passed down to me like an heirloom, which I keep in the screenshots folder on my desktop. "So heaven does exist!" comments one user on the song, whatever it was. Months later, they get a matter-of-fact reply: "Yes, on Earth. But the problem is that hell is also on Earth." I'm not usually one for pondering the hereafter, but the sentiment struck me as true. Now when I see those evangelist billboards — warning drivers that "HELL IS REAL" from the side of the Midwestern interstate, studded between casinos and sex shops and prisons — I think, "Well, of course: it's right here."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO