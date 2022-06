Manteo High School softball players, sophomore Sydnee Ballance and juniors Erika Bailey and Jill Leary, have been named All-Conference in the Northeastern Coastal Conference for the 2022 season. In discussing the three athletes, Coach Chad Leary said, “These ladies work hard, and their hard work certainly showed on the field this year. They have also become leaders on the team, as they bring the energy that the rest of the team feeds off of. I look forward to coaching them next season.”

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO