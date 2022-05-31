ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Lenders more likely to deny home loans to people of color in the Twin Cities

By Tom Crann, Megan Burks
mprnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says the denial rate for home loans is higher for people of color than it is for white people in the Twin Cities, even when accounting for financial differences and property characteristics. The starkest gap was between Black and white applicants,...

www.mprnews.org

Comments / 6

Uncomfortable Truth
1d ago

It is hard to buy Modern Humans things with 5 generation of living off the 40% of your neighbors taxes confiscated to keep you alive on your DemocratPlantations.

Reply
2
Related
bizjournals

Amazon will build delivery facility in Anoka County

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will build a 140,000-square foot delivery station employing up to 600 people in the Anoka County city of Centerville, the latest move by the e-commerce giant to boost its Twin Cities distribution network. NorthMetroTV has a report on the plans by Seattle-based Amazon, which were approved...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

‘It’s pretty devastating’: Turkey farmer hopes worst is over after avian flu loss

During the last avian flu outbreak seven years ago, the turkey farms Matt Herdering's family owns managed to escape unscathed. This time around, they weren't so lucky. About six weeks ago, the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus hit two of the family's farms near Melrose and Little Falls within two days, a disappointing blow for a family business that prides itself on raising healthy birds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Axios Twin Cities

Open Streets and WaterFest: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🪁 Tour the new "Paper Dialogues" exhibit at the American Swedish Institute, then make your own paper kites at the museum's family-friendly Lawn Party Friday night. $20 adults, $5 kids.✏️ Remember the giant No. 2 pencil sculpture under construction at Lake of the Isles? Its official unveiling and "sharpening" will be held Saturday at 2pm. Free. ⛵️ Get out on Lake Phalen Saturday for St. Paul's WaterFest. No boat? No problem. Attendees can take a free sailboat cruise or borrow kayaks, canoes and more. Free. 🆓 Bring what you don't want and take what you need at the June Really...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
communityreporter.org

Let me introduce 735 Margaret

As we reopen for business in many ways at Ramsey County, I was delighted to speak at an open house for a tax-forfeited house at 735 Margaret St. in Dayton’s Bluff. In a world filled with bad news, this was good news. We took a house that had been neglected and stripped of valuable parts and not only restored it to beauty and livability, but also made it a fantastic training ground for young men and women to learn valuable trades, including demolition, framing, insulation, drywall and painting, to name just a few. Ramsey County partnered with the nonprofit Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota and restored the house as part of a free, 12-week job training program in construction.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Davis developing 100,500-square-foot medical complex in Minnesota community

Minneapolis-based Davis will begin developing a 100,500-square-foot Class-A medical complex in Lakeville, Minnesota. Lakeville Health, to be located at 18645 Orchard Trail, will include a multi-specialty medical center with more than 20 Allina specialties, including orthopedics, oncology, women’s health and cardiology. The complex also will include a new ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Loans#White People#Mortgage#The Federal Reserve Bank#Mpr News#The Minneapolis Fed
bulletin-news.com

Ramsey County Judge Rules in Favor of St. Paul Unions Over Vaccination Mandates

A court determined on Thursday that the city of St. Paul’s COVID vaccination policy for cops, firemen, and legions of other unionized city workers should have been discussed, and he banned the city from implementing it until it was authorized as part of a negotiated deal. Last year, workers...
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay amid union negotiations

The Minnesota Nurses Association has come out swinging against hospital executives as they negotiate new union contracts for some 15,000 nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Union nurses began picketing 11 Twin Cities hospitals on Wednesday — a day after their contracts expired — and launched a public ad campaign blaming […] The post Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay amid union negotiations appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ccxmedia.org

COVID-19 Testing Sites See Steady Demand

State Community Testing Sites Report Increase in COVID-19 Testing in April. There have been nearly 321,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hennepin County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. While cases are leveling off after a recent increase the last few months, testing sites...
fox9.com

Minneapolis celebrates completion of 100-foot-tall Prince mural

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Crews have put the final touches on a 100-foot-tall mural for Prince painted on the side of Ramp A in Minneapolis that will honor the beloved musician from Minnesota. The gigantic mural will be dedicated Thursday night during a block party along First Avenue near Ramp...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Honoring Prince: community reactions to new street sign and mural

On June 2, 2022— the same day this edition of MSR hits newsstands—a 100-foot-tall mural of Prince Rogers Nelson will be unveiled high above the avenue that he made world-famous. Moreover, a stretch of First Avenue (between 7th and 8th Streets) will be ceremoniously renamed in his honor a few days from now on what would have been his 64th birthday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Case Growth Continues Decline, 5 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 case growth rate continues its steady decline in Minnesota, along with hospitalization admission rates. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state logged another 1,783 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths over the long weekend. One of the people who died was in their late 30s from Isanti County. In all, the update brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to over 1.5 million since the pandemic began, and 12,638 people have died in Minnesota. Case growth is heading in a downward trajectory after a recent hump that peaked in mid-May. As of the most recent update, it stands at 30.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations are down nearly to the “caution” threshold, which is drawn at 8 admissions per 100,000 residents. The current figure sits at 8.4 admissions. As of Tuesday, there were 480 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 34 were in the ICU. Meanwhile, over 10 million vaccines have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 75.1% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, while 47.1% have completed the series and gotten their booster.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Freeway closures, transit changes planned in Twin Cities this weekend

A major freeway closure and transit service changes will make traveling in and near downtown Minneapolis more challenging this weekend. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 35W in both directions between I-94 and Highway 280 from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday — one of several freeway closures planned in the Twin Cities this weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy