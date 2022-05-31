ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State

By Anuradha Varanasi
 3 days ago
On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures...

