World-first operation sees ‘sub-standard’ donor liver REPAIRED by machine that pumped it with drugs for three days before being successfully transplanted into now-thriving patient

By Jessica Warren For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A world-first operation saw a 'sub-standard' donor liver repaired by a machine that pumped it with drugs for three days before being successfully transplanted into a now-thriving patient.

The 62-year-old man has recovered his quality of life, after suffering from several serious liver conditions, including end-stage liver disease and liver cancer.

He did not show any signs of liver damage or rejection after the operation, and remains healthy a year after surgery, in May 2021.

Researchers say the development may save lives because the technology could increase the number of viable livers available for transplant — and allow surgery to be scheduled days in advance.

The recipient on the Swiss transplant waiting list was given the choice of using a treated human liver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFQT2_0fwMIJNL00
From left: Surgeon Professor Pierre-Alain Clavien and the patient leaving the hospital after a successful transplantation in May 2021

Following his consent, the organ was transplanted in May 2021 and the patient was able to leave hospital a few days later.

He said: 'I am very grateful for the life-saving organ.

'Due to my rapidly progressing tumour, I had little chance of getting a liver from the waiting list within a reasonable period of time.'

The poorly-functioning liver was from a 29-year-old woman who died of sepsis, and was not accepted for donation to begin with, the Mirror reported.

But researchers treated it with drugs, along with a blood subsisted and kept it alive, ready for transplant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjD3q_0fwMIJNL00
Pictured, the Wyss Zurich team connecting the donor liver to the perfusion machine in the clean room

There is an increasing gap between the demand for liver transplants and the small number of available organs.

However, as clinical practice is to store donor livers for no more than about 12 hours on ice before transplantation, the number of organs that can be matched to transplant recipients is limited.

Pierre-Alain Clavien, director of the Department of Visceral Surgery and Transplantation at the University Hospital Zurich, and colleagues demonstrated the preservation of a human liver for three days outside of the body using a machine that performs a technique known as ex situ normothermic perfusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fShyT_0fwMIJNL00
The annual celebration of the Wyss Zurich team with the patient. From left: Matteo Müller, Professor Mark Tibbitt, patient, Professor Pierre-Alain Clavien, Lucia Bautista Borrego, Max Hefti and Richard Sousa Da Silva

This is when the organ is supplied with a blood substitute at normal body temperature while outside the body.

The machine mimics the human body as accurately as possible to provide ideal conditions for human livers.

According to the study, the team prepared the liver in the machine with various drugs, making it suitable for transplant even though it was originally not approved for the procedure.

The Liver4Life team found that the transplanted organ functioned normally, with minimal injury, as blood flow from internal blood vessels returned.

Basic immunosuppressants were only given during the first six weeks after the surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11grYW_0fwMIJNL00
Professor Pierre-Alain Clavien and Professor Philipp Dutkowski during transplantation of the liver that was treated in a machine

Among other things, connecting the liver to the machine allows it to be treated with antibiotic or hormonal therapies and lengthy laboratory or tissue tests can be carried out without time pressure.

Under normal circumstances, this is not possible because organs can only be stored for 12 hours if they are stored conventionally on ice and in commercially available perfusion machines.

Professor Clavien said: 'Our therapy shows that by treating livers in the perfusion machine, it is possible to alleviate the lack of functioning human organs and save lives.'

Mark Tibbitt, professor of macromolecular engineering at ETH Zurich, added: 'The interdisciplinary approach to solving complex biomedical challenges embodied in this project is the future of medicine.

'This will allow us to use new findings even more quickly for treating patients.'

The findings are published in the Nature Biotechnology journal.

