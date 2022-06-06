6 charged in Alishah Pointer murder face judge
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several people were arraigned Monday in connection to the torture and murder of Alishah Pointer.
A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging them last week.24th lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson
21-year-old Alishah Pointer of East Cleveland was tortured and killed back in November.
Here is a list of people charged in the new indictment:
- Portria Williams, 31,
- Destiny Henderson, 18,
- Nathaniel Poke, 23,
- Anthony Bryant, 19,
- Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 31
- Brittany Smith, 33
**Related Video Above: Sister of woman who was tortured, murdered in East Cleveland speaks out**
Pointer’s body was found days after she was first reported missing on Nov. 5. She was found in the basement of a burned-out house on Savannah Avenue and declared deceased at the scene.
The county prosecutor’s office said that all of the accused took part in various aspects of the crime. On Nov. 4, Williams, Henderson, Poke, and Shomo forced (at gunpoint) two women to take the group to Pointer’s home, where they were able to lure her out. She was then taken to several different locations, where they tortured her thinking she had information about a suspect involved in another crime that happened Nov. 2.
Court documents show it was Bryant and Williams who ultimately shot at the victim after a group took Pointer to the abandoned house.
Williams and Shomo are indicted with the following:
- Two counts of Aggravated Murder
- Three counts of Murder
- Two counts of Felonious Assault
- Five counts of Kidnapping
- One count of Conspiracy
- One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability
The rest of the group is charged with the following:
- Two counts of Aggravated Murder
- Three counts of Murder
- Two counts of Felonious Assault
- Five counts of Kidnapping
- One count of Conspiracy
Read the full indictment right here.Several arrested, ‘no shots fired’ at Willowick festival
In a lengthy arraignment Monday, all of those charged were arraigned both in person and via video.
All of the defendants had a not guilty plea entered on their behalf and waived the reading of the indictment. All of them have been issued a $2 million bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 8