Cleveland, OH

6 charged in Alishah Pointer murder face judge

By Talia Naquin, Laura Morrison
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several people were arraigned Monday in connection to the torture and murder of Alishah Pointer.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging them last week.

21-year-old Alishah Pointer of East Cleveland was tortured and killed back in November.

Here is a list of people charged in the new indictment:

  • Portria Williams, 31,
  • Destiny Henderson, 18,
  • Nathaniel Poke, 23,
  • Anthony Bryant, 19,
  • Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 31
  • Brittany Smith, 33

Pointer’s body was found days after she was first reported missing on Nov. 5. She was found in the basement of a burned-out house on Savannah Avenue and declared deceased at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaqNW_0fwM9lbd00
Alishah Pointer (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

The county prosecutor’s office said that all of the accused took part in various aspects of the crime. On Nov. 4, Williams, Henderson, Poke, and Shomo forced (at gunpoint) two women to take the group to Pointer’s home, where they were able to lure her out. She was then taken to several different locations, where they tortured her thinking she had information about a suspect involved in another crime that happened Nov. 2.

Court documents show it was Bryant and Williams who ultimately shot at the victim after a group took Pointer to the abandoned house.

Williams and Shomo are indicted with the following:

  • Two counts of Aggravated Murder
  • Three counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault
  • Five counts of Kidnapping
  • One count of Conspiracy
  • One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

The rest of the group is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of Aggravated Murder
  • Three counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault
  • Five counts of Kidnapping
  • One count of Conspiracy

Read the full indictment right here.

In a lengthy arraignment Monday, all of those charged were arraigned both in person and via video.

All of the defendants had a not guilty plea entered on their behalf and waived the reading of the indictment. All of them have been issued a $2 million bond.

Learn to love
7d ago

This is really scarey. 6 people and not one saw this as a bad idea. I'm heartbroken and sick. 6 people played a part in this young lady's murder. 😭😭

