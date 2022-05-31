Spirit Head Coach Chris Lazary featured on ‘Glass and Out’ Podcast

Saginaw, MI. – Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill announced Friday that Associate Coach Brad Flynn has accepted a head coaching job with the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. “As an organization, we want to wish Brad nothing but the best,” said Drinkill. “We are very...
Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
It took until June for the Michigan men’s basketball program to know who won’t be on the team next season. The subtraction is done. Are additions coming?. On Wednesday, Moussa Diabaté and Caleb Houstan -- freshmen starters for Michigan last season -- finalized their decisions to keep their names in the NBA draft. Michigan had already lost its starting backcourt, fifth-year players DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks, in addition to reserve point guard Frankie Collins, who transferred.
Michigan football is reportedly bringing back a familiar and popular face to the coaching staff. According to Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News, former longtime Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson is joining Jim Harbaugh's staff as an offensive assistant. Jackson, 71, spent 23 seasons as an assistant at UM...
Summer U-Pick Fruit Season Kicks Off With Strawberries. When the school year begins to wind up and summer beckons, fruit picking season is approaching. In West Michigan, summertime u-pick fruit kicks off with strawberries. U-pick strawberries is at the top of our list of Must Dos in the summer along with many other fun summer activities.
ANN ARBOR, MI — A funky duck on the scene at Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park attracted a crowd of birdwatchers from throughout the region Wednesday, June 1. The unusual sighting of a black-bellied whistling duck here is a first, according to avid birders who track and report such rare observations using apps like eBird.
The 30-win plateau is a gold standard. Hit that number of victories and it’s a successful season. The final high school baseball rankings of the 2022 regular season show just how exclusive that club is, with just six state-ranked teams sporting 30 wins. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Northville, Forest Hills Eastern, Goodrich, Standish-Sterling and New Lothrop venture into district weekend with that eye-popping win total.
DETROIT – Detroit House of Comedy, the new comedy club opening in Downtown Detroit, has officially announced its first slate of shows, which will start June 24. The comedy venue is located at 2301 Woodward Avenue, the former home to the City Theatre inside Hockeytown Café in The District Detroit.
LANSING, MI -- The advice of a stranger led to a life-changing lottery win for a Genesee County woman who won a $4 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ultimate Millions instant game. “My husband and I stopped to get gas and went into the gas station to pay,”...
When called aside at the Dearborn Truck Plant, the Ford F-150 assembly worker feared she was being written up for something — but instead it was a huge promotion.
"When they handed me the papers and said, 'You’re included in this,' I said, 'For real?' At first I thought it was a bad news letter,'" OA'Lisa Mason, 32, of Detroit, told the Free Press just hours after getting the news on Thursday.
While exploring the basement of an abandoned funeral Home in Flint, three urban explores discovered a man that had been crushed to death. The explorers were wandering around the basement of the old Swanson Funeral Home (yes, THAT Swanson Funeral Home) on Martin Luther King Ave in Flint. While exploring, they discovered the body of a man crushed underneath a hydraulic coffin lift. Apparently, the hydraulic lift had fallen through the first floor and onto the man.
Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" is filming at Leah's Korner Kafe in Coleman and is inviting Midland County to be part of the show. The series, hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, is offering a chance to reserve a table during its filming in Coleman at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13. Residents can also be part of the grand re-opening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Controversial bridge in Michigan’s UP opens to visitors. One of Michigan’s most popular tourist attractions just got a new addition -- despite some controversy...
Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
One of the newest places to grab food in Farmington Hills from south of the border hails from north of the border. Canton resident Sunny Ghelani expanded his BurritoBar concept in the United States by opening a second location at 37654 W. 12 Mile in the Halsted Village shopping center.
A West Michigan church will be closing after serving West Michigan's West Side for nearly 150 years until the pandemic hit. The Basilica of St. Adalbert & Saint James Church announced that the Saint James church property will be put up for sale following one last public mass on June 7th.
