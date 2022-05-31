Drugs, Dollars & Doctors | Pharmaceutical Company Spending in Randolph County

(L to R) Taylor B. Maddry, Dr. Nell P. Johnson, Andi M. Wensley, Liv T. Thomas, Katelin W. Thomas. Lyndhurst Gynecologic Associates is a well-respected, time-honored medical establishment in Winston-Salem. When the late Drs. Linton and Whitener first hung their shingle in 1970 on Lyndhurst Avenue, their mission was to provide exceptional obstetric and gynecological care in a comfortable and caring environment. As the stellar reputation of the founding practitioner duo spread, Lyndhurst evolved and expanded in response to the myriad health care needs of the growing number of patients by acquiring additional sites, health care providers, and support staff. Today, the main campus is situated on the former Hanes Mill plant location and boasts a gorgeous, state-of-the-art 50,000 plus square foot building with a plethora of providers and a host of services, all under the same roof. Over half a century later, Lyndhurst continues to be a practice that provides patients with the best possible individualized care and is proud of the fact that they are delivering their 4thgeneration of babies!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO