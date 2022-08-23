DC League of Super-Pets: streaming release dates, reviews, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

DC League of Super-Pets is a 3-D computer animated feature film from Warner Bros . When Superman and the other members of the Justice League are kidnapped, who will save the superheroes?

The Man of Steel’s faithful canine companion Krypto isn’t going to sit around while his best friend is in trouble, so he goes on his own mission to find Superman with a little help from his new friends.

Here's everything we know about DC League of Super-Pets , which has joined the summer slate of family-friendly movies alongside Minions 2: Rise of Gru , Lightyear and The Sea Beast .

DC League of Super-Pets flew into US and UK theaters on July 29, arriving at the perfect time in the middle of the summer, at that point when kids need stuff to do and parents are looking for ways to keep kids entertained.

In the US, DC League of Super-Pets is expected to arrive on HBO Max on September 12.

It will also be available via Premium Digital Ownership and Premium Digital Rental from August 29. Its Blu-ray and DVD release date is October 10.

DC League of Super-Pets reviews

DC League of Super-Pets was "Certified Fresh" by the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes , holding strong with a 73% rating among reviewers on the Tomatometer and a solid 87% audience rating.

The audience rating is an important indicator in a movie aimed at kids. It means that adults are having as much fun as the kids, so that's a good sign.

Bridget expressed the same sentiment in a review on Rotten Tomatoes: "Great family movie! My 8-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter along with me and my husband all enjoyed this movie!"

Reviewer Jesus agreed: "GREAT MOVIE!! My little one enjoyed it and so did me and mom"

Boston Globe's Serena Puang addressed the concern that you might need to know about DC Comics characters before seeing the movie: "You don’t need prior knowledge of the DC cinematic universe to enjoy Super-Pets . The heart and soul of the film is the relationship between pet and human, Krypto and his friends overcoming insecurities and truly understanding those around you."

Mind you not everyone is a fan! The Observer gave it a hilariously bad review warning parents that they should be tempted to see it however bored the kids get in the holidays!

What is the plot of DC League of Super-Pets?

Krypto the Super-Dog hails from the planet Krypton like his best friend Superman. The pair are inseparable; from hanging out to fighting crime, they’re always together. So when Superman is in danger, Krypto wants to stage a rescue mission, but he’ll need some help.

Thankfully, a group of shelter animals inherit incredible superpowers. Ace the dog develops super strength, Merton the turtle becomes a speedster, PB the pig has the ability to grow to any size and Chip, the squirrel, harnesses electric powers. Together, they become a formidable team, but will they be able to work together to save the Justice League?

Though it’s intended for a younger audience, there’s a lot of humor packed into the movie for adults, too. In fact, from the look of the trailer alone, it’s the kind of movie parents will enjoy seeing with their kids, especially if the parents are DC Comics fans.

What is the DC League of Super-Pets rated?

DC League of Super-Pets is rated PG for US and UK audiences for "action, mild violence, language and rude humor."

How long is DC League of Super-Pets?

DC League of Super-Pets has a runtime of one hour and 46 minutes.

Who is in the DC League of Super-Pets cast?

Not surprisingly, the DC League of Super-Pets cast is absolutely stacked with A-list talent.

Dwayne Johnson, star of the upcoming DC Entertainment movie Black Adam , voices Krypto and Kevin Hart ( The Secret Life of Pets ) provides the voice of Ace. Rounding out the voice cast of the other Super-Pets are Diego Luna ( Andor ) as Chip, Natasha Lyonne ( Orange is the New Black ) as Merton, Vanessa Bayer ( Trainwreck ) as PB and Kate McKinnon ( Saturday Night Live ) as Lulu.

John Krasinski ( A Quiet Place ) provides the voice of Superman and Keanu Reeves ( The Matrix ) is Batman. Marc Maron ( Maron ) voices Lex Luthor and Dascha Polanco ( Orange is the New Black ) is Green Lantern.

Rounding out the cast is Jameela Jamil ( The Good Place ), Thomas Middleditch ( Silicon Valley ), Ben Schwartz ( Parks and Recreation ) and David Pressman ( Brockmire ).

Is there a DC League of Super-Pets trailer?

The trailer for DC League of Super-Pets does a great job of setting up the story without revealing too much about what the movie’s about. It has plenty of gags and laughs; it’s a safe bet that if you enjoy the trailer, you’re going to enjoy the movie.

There’s also a trailer that centers around Batman and Ace’s special connection. They’re used to working alone, but it turns out that they might have more in common than they previously thought. Featuring Danny Elfman’s iconic score to 1989’s Batman , the Batman trailer is pure magic.

Is DC League of Super-Hero Pets a franchise?

Generally speaking, if a superhero movie performs well it’s safe to assume that a sequel is possible, especially when it’s geared specifically toward kids. With all of the restructuring going on behind the scenes at DC Entertainment following Discovery’s takeover of WarnerMedia, however, the future is murkier.

Variety reports that CEO David Zaslav is exploring ways to strengthen the DC brand so that it can compete with Marvel. If nothing else, it potentially means that sequels could be delayed until the dust settles at Warner Bros. Discovery. That said, though, DC League of Super-Hero Pets is an ideal property to develop into a franchise given all of the merchandising opportunities and ability to tie characters into other DC properties, particularly in the wide world of DC animated films.

