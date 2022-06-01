ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 26, dies after being rescued from Lake Michigan near Northerly Island: CPD

Chicago police said a 26-year-old man has died after being rescued from Lake Michigan near Northerly Island Tuesday afternoon.

Police said two men were swimming off of Northerly Island shortly after 6 p.m. and went further out into the lake than they should have in an area where swimming is prohibited.

"This isn't a secured beach," said Dep. District Chief Jason Lach, Chicago Fire Department Marine Dive Operations. "There are no lifeguards out here at all. This is the back side of Northerly Island. This isn't maintained by the park district as a swimming beach at all."

RELATED: Life-saving rescues in Orland Park, Chicago underscore importance of lifeguards amid ongoing shortage

Officials said the man was swimming with his friend, who then noticed he was gone and called 911. The Chicago police and fire departments launched rescue teams, and though officials said divers quickly located the man, they believe he was under the water for at least 15 to 20 minutes.

"Right now we've got a little bit of a wave condition, not too bad. Water temperature is about 54 degrees, so it's a little chilly to be out there on that," Lach said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

"Don't ever swim alone in the water. Every, even a good swimmer has a bad day out there. You want to be swimming with a partner at all times. Have somebody spot you at all times out there," said Lach.

Despite the warm weather, officials say the water temperature of the lake is still rather chilly, and they say hypothermia can occur in these conditions in a matter of minutes.

Comments / 1

Chicago woman killed after crashing into guard rail on Interstate 94

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago woman is dead after a crash on I-94 early Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said around 2:17 a.m., the 25-year-old victim was driving a black Ford Focus northbound on I-94 near West 67th Street when she left the roadway for an unknown reason and drove through the embankment before striking the guard rail.The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. No further information was immediately available.  
2-year-old boy riding scooter in Lincoln Square fatally struck

CHICAGO - A driver struck and killed a 2-year-old boy riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square Thursday evening. The boy was riding across Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said. The child was taken to Lurie Children’s...
Driver killed after jumping curb, striking tree in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A woman died after crashing her car into a tree early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 29-year-old was driving around 4 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Vincennes Avenue when her car jumped the curb and struck a tree, police said. She...
Man with machete robbing people on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies by a man with a machete over the last couple weeks in Avondale, Belmont Gardens and Logan Square on the Northwest Side. In each of the incidents, the victim is approached by a man armed with a...
Man dead after falling from Chicago’s Trump Tower

CHICAGO - A man has died after plunging from the 16th floor of the Trump Tower building Wednesday on the Near North Side. Paramedics were called to the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue at 11:46 a.m. for a male who had fallen, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
