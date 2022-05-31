What Is the ‘One Tree Hill’ Cast Up to Now? See Photos of the TV Stars Then and Now!

Calling all Ravens! One Tree Hill was a core series during most of our adolescent days, and people are just as obsessed with the show today as the day it premiered … all the way back in 2003. Plus, you can’t hear Gavin DeGraw ’s “I Don’t Wanna Be” without picturing Lucas Scott in his hoodie and somberly dribbling his basketball across the bridge.

The WB-turned-CW show aired for almost a decade, lasting nine years. During that time, some of the cast members became extended family while others got married.

OTH stars Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush played Lucas Scott and Brooke Davis in the series. Lucas was the star basketball player, next to his half-brother, Nathan Scott, and Brooke was the popular and ever-so-confident head cheerleader. Not only did their characters date on screen, but the two even got married in real life.

The pair tied the knot in 2005, but the marriage was short lived as they finalized their divorce in December 2006. “I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else … it’s not worth my time,” Sophia explained during an August 2021 episode of Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. “It’s not a place where I harbor ill will or anything.”

While some of the costars had tumultuous relationships, others blossomed and have lasted more than a decade after wrapping the show. Sophia cohosts the “Drama Queens” podcast with former costars Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer and Bethany Joy Lenz , who played Haley James Scott.

The trio dishes on past drama that occurred behind the scenes while they reminisce on the glory days . During an episode, Bethany admitted that she thought Uncle Keith, played by Craig Sheffer, was one handsome uncle.

“Years later, I had kind of gotten over my crush with him and we were at dinner and Paul [Johansson], who loves seeing people in awkward, uncomfortable situations — it’s just pure comedy to him,” she began. “So, true to Paul, he goes, ‘Hey, Sheff, you know Joy had a massive crush on you. She was in love with you,'" she continued. "I just turned beet red."

Want to know what the One Tree Hill cast is up to today? Keep reading to find out!