Rialto, CA

Man, woman arrested for allegedly abusing and torturing five juveniles for four years

Fontana Herald News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive juveniles were allegedly abused and tortured for about four years in Rialto, and a man and woman have been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Rialto Police Department. Back on Jan. 18, Rialto P.D. Detective Duque was notified of...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

