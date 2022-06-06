2022 Primaries voting information for Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 2022 primaries for Iowa and South Dakota are this week.

With the new districts, Woodbury County sent out letters to registered voters informing them of new polling locations and new hours.

With new election rules in place, the primary has an abbreviated early voting window of only 20 days and all absentee ballots must be into the auditor, not just postmarked, by the close of polls on election night.

“Now, we have to be in physical possession of that ballot by the time the polls close at 8 o’clock, rather than just rely on post mark or an intelligent mail barcode so they have to have them in here or we cannot count them,” said Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

Polls open on June 7 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

