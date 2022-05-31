ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

"We're All in This Together"

By Christy Cabrera Chirinos
miamihurricanes.com
 3 days ago

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – There are days that are still a challenge, days where he still feels tested. But in so many ways, Jeff Eaton is beyond grateful for all of it, through the highs and the lows. He is a father to two young children. A husband....

miamihurricanes.com

Comments / 0

Related
miamihurricanes.com

Ready to Make a Regional Run

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – There are moments Jacob Burke still has to pinch himself. When he steps onto the grass at Mark Light Field. When he looks around the clubhouse. When he takes the occasional moment to soak in the history and tradition that surrounds him daily. Now, the...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamihurricanes.com

Coral Gables Regional Time Changes

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami's opening game of the Coral Gables Regional against fourth-seeded Canisius has been moved to a 10 a.m. first pitch from its originally scheduled noon start time. Game two of the regional between the second-seeded Arizona Wildcats and the third-seeded Ole Miss Rebels will...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamihurricanes.com

Two Hurricanes Tabbed All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami's Carson Palmquist and Andrew Walters were named All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Thursday. Palmquist and Walters are two of 37 players selected to Collegiate Baseball's second team, following the 17-member first team. One of the most highly-touted left-handers...
MIAMI, FL
miamihurricanes.com

Achong and Richardson Finish Sixth Nationally in Doubles

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Daevenia Achong and Eden Richardson of the University of Miami women's tennis team took the sixth spot in the year-end ITA doubles rankings, as announced Wednesday morning,. Following a magnificent run to the NCAA Doubles Championship title match, Achong and Richardson jumped seven spots...
MIAMI, FL
miamihurricanes.com

Wong Returning to Miami in 2022-23

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami announced Tuesday morning that Isaiah Wong of the men's basketball team will return to school for the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard initially entered his name into consideration for the 2022 NBA Draft, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, but has elected to return to Miami.
MIAMI, FL
miamihurricanes.com

Martin Places No. 60 in Final ITA Rankings

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Graduate student Dan Martin of the University of Miami men's tennis team finished No. 60 in the year-end ITA singles rankings, as announced Wednesday morning. In his first campaign at The U, Martin tallied a splendid 25-7 mark, including an 18-4 ledger in spring...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

50 high school soccer players back in South Florida after travel nightmare

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 50 high school soccer players are back in South Florida after they said flight frustrations forced them to sleep at the airport. "We just came from a game, and we were tired," said 10th grader Carlos Dossantos. "We think we are going, you know, to our houses." He plays soccer with Miramar United Elite FC. His team traveled to Virginia for a soccer showcase over the Memorial Day weekend. What started as a dream opportunity to highlight their skills in front of college scouts, turned into a travel nightmare coming back. "It was stressful," he said. "Because then we...
FlurrySports

Best Players to Wear #99 in NFL History

It is officially 99 days until the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season! As our official countdown here on FlurrySports, we will be releasing the best players to ever wear the jersey number of the number of days remaining. Follow along to keep track of how many days until the NFL season, and share who YOU think the best player to ever wear that jersey number is!
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

Best Places to Go If You're New to Miami

You ever notice the ads on taxi cabs in Miami? Many of them promote events occurring not in Miami but in Las Vegas. It really makes you shake your head. Miami is not the next Las Vegas, nor are we simply South Beach. Of course tourism is a major component of our economy, but it is not what defines us. Arguably, the downtown corridor is defining who we are becoming. The heartbeat of our future lies downtown and the blood coursing through this vein is our emerging culture.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Beast

This New Hotel Might Stop the Fort Lauderdale Shade

It looks, at a glance, like every white-and-glass tropical tower from Rio de Janeiro to South Florida, but a second look reveals something startling about the new Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, designed by Kobi Karp. It plows its way out of the oceanfront skyline here, its shape leaving no doubt as to its inspiration from the ships that dot the horizon. The feeling of being on a ship, or actually, of being anywhere other than Fort Lauderdale as you imagined it, is a central part of this truly fabulous new hotel's experience which is the latest selection for our series on exciting new hotels, Room Key.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thebharatexpressnews.com

9 Hidden Miami Gem Restaurants

Home to nearly 10,000 restaurants, Miami is a vibrant culinary destination. Still, it can be difficult to find a table among the popular places run by great chefs and those that draw crowds with their scene. To discover Miami's lesser-known gems, we turned to Andiago, an app that recommends trending...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Michelle Bernstein Will Bring Back Sra. Martinez — and a New Fast-Casual Concept

A Miami favorite will soon be back in business, and its creators, the husband-and-wife team of David Martinez and Michelle Bernstein, couldn't be happier. Bernstein announced on Instagram that Sra. Martinez, the chef's Miami Design District restaurant that closed in 2012, will be returning. The small but lively space was beloved for its fun vibe and creative tapas served alongside a list of regional Spanish sherries and wines and some of the best cocktails in town created by Julio Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

KFC and Jack Harlow Set the Table for a New Celebrity Meal

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save. Back in December, KFC announced a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Nino Pernetti, owner of Coral Gables Caffe Abbracci, dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76. Mayor Vince Lago, who described him as a "larger than life figure," announced Wednesday on Twitter that he had plans to rename the 300 block of Aragon "Nino's Way" in his honor.
CORAL GABLES, FL

