The Hinckley Historical Society will celebrate music at its annual meeting on the Hinckley Community Building lawn June 16th at 6:30pm. Jazz in Progress, a popular local group, has been invited to entertain the community near the bandstand where bands entertained since the early 1900s. They will feature a variety of jazz and vocal numbers by members of the group. A historic marker will be unveiled in tribute to the Golden Age of Music in Hinckley and band director R.B. Wight. This is a free event for anyone who’d like to attend. For more information, you can check out their website here.

HINCKLEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO