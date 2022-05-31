MU softball assistant coach Transue resigns

Michaela Transue resigned as the team’s hitting coach less than one year after Larissa Anderson promoted her to the role. The news was first reported by PowerMizzou.

Transue began coaching at MU following her playing career under Anderson at Hofstra. She entered as a graduate assistant in 2019 before taking Sara Marino’s spot when she moved into an associate-head-coaching role last June.

Her resignation comes after the Tigers scored 12 runs over eight postseason games. MU was eliminated by Arizona after the Wildcats recorded back-to-back shutouts in the Columbia Regional. Two of the program’s best hitters that she coached, Kimberly Wert and Brooke Wilmes, are among seven seniors, fifth years or graduate students that won’t return next season.

Missouri finished the season 38-22.