Higgins boats whisked many troops to shore

Fleets of now-iconic Higgins boats ferried most men ashore on D-Day. Technically called LCVP, for “landing craft vehicles and personnel,” the vessels were designed and built by an ambitious and eccentric Irish American industrialist named Andrew Higgins. Made from wood and steel, Higgins boats were simple, practical, reliable, and easy to mass produce—in 1964, Eisenhower famously credited Higgins and his efforts with winning the war.

[Pictured: American troops board their Landing Craft Vehicle-Personnel at Torquay Hards, England, on June 3, 1944.]