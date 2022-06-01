ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Higgins boats whisked many troops to shore

By Keystone // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124S4K_0fwLZaeK00

Fleets of now-iconic Higgins boats ferried most men ashore on D-Day. Technically called LCVP, for “landing craft vehicles and personnel,” the vessels were designed and built by an ambitious and eccentric Irish American industrialist named Andrew Higgins. Made from wood and steel, Higgins boats were simple, practical, reliable, and easy to mass produce—in 1964, Eisenhower famously credited Higgins and his efforts with winning the war.

[Pictured: American troops board their Landing Craft Vehicle-Personnel at Torquay Hards, England, on June 3, 1944.]

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
nationalinterest.org

This Army Helicopter Is Leaving the Black Hawk in the Dust

Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. During recent flight tests, the helicopter maneuvered close to rugged terrain at low altitudes, flew faster than 300 knots and more than 350 nautical miles on a single mission without refueling, and used helicopter-like agility to mass combat power on a landing objective while under enemy fire.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Navy hush-hush after secret boat’s unexplained sinking

A Navy vessel sank under unclear circumstances, at an undisclosed location, while testing out some secretive technology last December — and that’s about all the sea service will say on the subject. The vessel’s name and the nature of the technology tests were not disclosed, though officials did...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Higgins
24/7 Wall St.

17 of America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Special forces are highly trained military units created to perform unconventional covert missions in defense of a nation’s security interests. They size up potential threats, remove strategic targets, and conduct hostage rescue missions, often in the world’s most dangerous areas. Many nations have special operations units, and no country has more of them than the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcvp#Irish American
americanmilitarynews.com

Sailor found dead on US warship

A sailor died on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan last month, the U.S. Navy first revealed to Navy Times on Friday. The Navy confirmed that 19-year-old Amare Long was found dead on the ship on April 18. It’s not clear why the news was not revealed until three weeks later, but the service confirmed the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident.
HAMPTON, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Most Submarines

For more than 100 years, the submarine — invented by Irish engineer John Holland and first commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 1900 — has been an integral part of the Navy. Today, 43 nations have submarines in their complement of naval forces, and the country with the most submarines is China.  To find the […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

US Army secretary set to revamp Alaska military forces

The U.S. Army will revise its forces in Alaska in order to better prepare for cold-weather conflicts. Leaders say it is expected to replace the Stryker Brigade in the state with a more mobile infantry unit. "I think right now the purpose of Army forces in Alaska is much more...
ALASKA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Commission on Confederate names, symbols in military considers dropping 29th Infantry Division’s blue-and-gray insignia

Steve Melnikoff wore the patch during the D-Day invasion of Europe 78 years ago as he crouched in a tank landing ship off Omaha Beach, German artillery shells screaming over his head. He wore it the next day, too, as his unit in the 29th Infantry Division secured a position behind enemy lines under heavy fire, and for another 11 months amid some of the bloodiest fighting in history. Melnikoff, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
MilitaryTimes

Navy SEALs are itching for upgrades to their silent underwater rides

TAMPA, Fla. — Navy SEALs have a lot of cool toys, but most of the wet ones either need replacing or need some serious upgrades to haul them into the 21st century. That was the overriding message from a panel of sailors and civilians who oversee all things maritime for Special Operations Command at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference held here by the National Defense Industrial Association.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is Every Country That Has Surrendered to the US

The United States has been at war for many years in its nearly 246-year history. Some sources contend the U.S. has been in some form of conflict – declared war, undeclared war, armed intervention – for 90% of its history dating back to its founding. In some of the wars in which the United States […]
U.S. POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

The Pentagon Is Bringing Allies Onboard for Project Convergence 2022

In coordination with efforts to solidify international connectivity, the Army is taking steps to ensure that Project Convergence 2022 aligns with the rigors of modern combat. Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are all lined up to participate in the Army’s upcoming Project Convergence Campaign of Learning in the Arizona desert, a yearly experiment that attempts to use AI-enabled computing, manned-unmanned teaming, hardened transport layer networks, and collections of disaggregated sensors to massively shorten the amount of time it takes to identify, attack, and destroy an enemy target.
MILITARY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
265
Followers
530
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy