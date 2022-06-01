Canadian forces captured the most ground

The Canadians attacking Juno Beach suffered carnage similar to what the Americans experienced at Omaha, particularly the first wave of troops, many of whom died before reaching the shore thanks to rough seas and relentless Nazi artillery. In the end, however, it was the Canadians who captured more towns , more strategic positions, and more ground than any other battalions.

[Pictured: Canadian soldiers land on the beach in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.]