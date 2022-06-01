ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

A separate battle raged high above the beach

By Galerie Bilderwelt // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7RD3_0fwLZYpk00

As part of their Atlantic defenses, the Germans placed artillery pieces atop Pointe du Hoc , 100-foot cliffs overlooking Omaha and Utah beaches and the English Channel. Those artillery units could have annihilated Allied forces landing on the beaches below, but U.S. Army Rangers scaled the cliffs, seized the guns, and held the terrain against significant German counterattacks. The Rangers’ efforts to secure Omaha Beach’s left flank came at a tremendous loss of life.

[Pictured: A command post is established on the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc during the invasion at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.]

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Vietnam Medal of Honor Marine dies after decade-long battle with cancer

Medal of Honor recipient retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley died Wednesday after a decade-long battle with cancer, according to the Marine Corps. Born Dec. 20, 1937, in Caledonia, Arkansas, Canley was 84 years old. He had enlisted in the Corps in 1953 and retired as a sergeant major in 1981, with three deployments to Vietnam.
BEND, OR
MilitaryTimes

Commander of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 ousted due to ‘loss of confidence’

The commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 has been fired due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the service announced Thursday. Cmdr. Brett Johnson, who had assumed command of the squadron in November, was relieved by Capt. Ryan Keys, the commander of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, May 10, the Navy said in a statement. Cmdr. Colleen Minihan, prospective commanding officer of HSC-28, is now tasked with commanding officer responsibilities.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Sailor found dead on US warship

A sailor died on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan last month, the U.S. Navy first revealed to Navy Times on Friday. The Navy confirmed that 19-year-old Amare Long was found dead on the ship on April 18. It’s not clear why the news was not revealed until three weeks later, but the service confirmed the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omaha Beach#Beaches#Guns#Germans#Allied#U S Army Rangers
The Atlantic

A Whole Age of Warfare Sank With the Moskva

On March 9, 1862, the Union warship Monitor met its Confederate counterpart, Virginia. After a four-hour exchange of fire, the two fought to a draw. It was the first battle of ironclads. In one day, every wooden ship of the line of every naval power became immediately obsolete. On December...
MILITARY
CNN

US Navy names destroyer after Filipino Medal of Honor recipient

(CNN) — The US Navy is honoring its only Filipino to be awarded the Medal of Honor, America's highest decoration for military valor, by naming a new warship after him. A future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer will be named USS Telesforo Trinidad, after Fireman 2nd Class Telesforo De La Cruz Trinidad, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Thursday.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

Highest Ranking Officers in U.S. Military History

Designated ranks in the United States Armed Forces serve to denote a clear leadership structure and chain of command within the various branches. During wartime, however, a higher chain of command is sometimes necessary, as a single military officer may be put in charge of air, land, and sea units during battle. (Read more about […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The Baltimore Sun

Commission on Confederate names, symbols in military considers dropping 29th Infantry Division’s blue-and-gray insignia

Steve Melnikoff wore the patch during the D-Day invasion of Europe 78 years ago as he crouched in a tank landing ship off Omaha Beach, German artillery shells screaming over his head. He wore it the next day, too, as his unit in the 29th Infantry Division secured a position behind enemy lines under heavy fire, and for another 11 months amid some of the bloodiest fighting in history. Melnikoff, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

World War Two soldier massacre anniversary marked

On 27 May 1940, 97 British soldiers ran out of bullets and surrendered to the Germans, expecting to be treated as prisoners of war. Instead their dog tags were removed, and they were lined up and machine-gunned. Amazingly, two men survived - and lived to see the SS colonel who ordered the shooting brought to justice.
MILITARY
UPI News

The Battle of Midway and the sixth domain of war shaped WWII

June 1 (UPI) -- Eighty years ago this week, one of the greatest naval battles in American history was fought and won over two tiny islands in the Western Pacific called Midway for their geographic location halfway between Hawaii and Asia. After the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, the Japanese military advance seemed unstoppable.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy desertions more than double in two years

Sailors are deserting the U.S. Navy in droves, with the number of those abandoning the service more than doubling from 2019 to 2021, according to experts and data obtained by NBC News on Wednesday. In 2021, the Navy recorded 157 new desertions out of the more than 342,000 active-duty sailors,...
MILITARY
Fox News

Vietnam: One of modern history's most infamous conflicts unpacked in new Fox Nation special by Bret Baier

46 years after the fall of Saigon marked the end of the Vietnam War, the 20-year-long conflict remains a contentious subject that has left an impact on nearly every America. Now, Fox Nation dedicates a five-part deep-dive into the subject with ‘The Unauthorized History of the Vietnam War,’ bringing a fresh perspective on one of modern history’s most controversial conflicts. This five-episode series helmed by Fox News' Bret Baier traces the war from its initial breakout through the fall of Saigon.
MILITARY
CBS News

Honoring the Japanese-American soldiers who fought in WWII

As we observe Memorial Day, we take a look back at the often overlooked 33,000 Japanese-Americans who served during World War II. Barry Peterson tells the story of the 442nd Regiment, which was mostly made up of Japanese-American soldiers fighting even while their family members were forced into internment camps.
MILITARY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
265
Followers
530
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy